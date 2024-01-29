12 Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week You Can Wear This Winter Season

CLOSE

Paris Fashion Week (PFW) –

featuring haute couture and what’s next in menswear – officially concluded on January 25. The event was truly star-studded with VIPs such as Rihanna, Zendaya, Savannah James, Jordyn Woods, A$AP Rocky, Chris Brown, Gunna, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, DDG, and Sabrina Alba all in attendance.

RELATED: Rihanna Shuts Down Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Show During Paris Fashion Week

As we scroll through PFW runway pictures, images of celebrity sightings, and street-style captures, we can’t help but gag at the fabulous style. PFW did not disappoint.

Black women fashion-killas transform Parisian trends.

Street-style photos, in particular, provide inspiration and practical ways to elevate our closets while making us gag. Winter season fashion weeks tend to be the best time to draw everyday inspiration as attendees attempt to keep warm and look cute as they go from presentation to presentation.

For the past couple of days, the streets of Paris have been filled with Black women fashionistas, stepping on necks and eating up the other girlies. Parisian style was on 100 and taken to the next level as Black women transformed trend.

RELATED: FAB FINDS: 10 Street Style Must-Haves Spotted at New York Fashion Week

While photographers and the overall fashion industry continue to struggle with capturing diversity on the streets, we took notice of Black women shining and stunting in the City of Lights. Thanks to these chic sistas, we have inspiration for our 2024 wardrobe and outfit ideas for our next outings.

Denim on denim and fabulous fur has us all in a couture chokehold.

We spotted several of the season’s hottest trends among fashion week attendees. Monochromatic denim – which has us all in a chokehold -looked fabulous this past week. Fashion show guests also played with velvet fabrics, faux and genuine leather, and the “Mob Wife aesthetic” must-have, fur.

Spring favorites, like leather bombers and cropped jackets, took a backseat this Paris Fashion Week. This outerwear was replaced by long-line car coats, maxi-length fur and fringe dusters, and the trendiest trenchcoats.

(Keep scrolling below; you will find a denim multi-fabric trench that will make you swoon).

When it comes to color, black was the major hue of choice. Attendees looked sleek, sophisticated, and sexy in their dark ensembles. Pops of color, like red, purple, pink, and gold, also appeared on the “street runway.”

Below is a gallery of some of our favorite looks from Black Paris Fashion Week attendees. Take note of their cozy couture, fabulous style, and chic ways to keep warm and stand out.

12 Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week You Can Wear This Winter Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com