12 Times Christian Siriano Made Black Women Look Like The Goddesses They Are

It’s no secret that when it comes to fashion, designerunderstands the importance of diversity. Not just on his Fashion week runways in New York or Paris, but in the celebs he dresses.

Which we know for Black women in Hollywood finding designers that have sizes to fit our curves and bodies isn’t always easy to come by. But Siriano has it all on lock, making sure that sistas with a range of body types such as Keke Palmer, Angela Bassett, Janet Mock, and Leslie Jones look like the chocolate goddesses they were born to be.

Take a look:

