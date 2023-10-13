13 Black Horror Films To Celebrate A Spooky Friday the 13th

CLOSE

Boo! It’s Friday the 13th and we have just the vibe for you. While the world of thrilling, horror films is not filled with Black talent, we found a perfectly terrifying list of our favorite 13 Black horror films to get you in the Halloween spirit. Check out our list inside.

While researching “best Black horror movies of all time,” we realized that in the countless years cinema there aren’t a lot of scary movies made by Black storytellers or featuring Black talent. This is an age old tale that most industries face. Still, there are a few films that star amazing Black talent like Lupita Nyong’o, Octavia Spencer, Yaya Abdul-Mateen II and more. Many of these films debuted in recent years. While some of these are classics dating back to 1972.

Whether you are into Jordan Peele’s psychological thrillers like Get Out or you are into a classic, twisted drama like Kasi Lemmons’ Eve’s Bayou, there’s a spooky film for everyone on our list. So sit back this Friday the 13th and binge 13 of the best Black horror films.

This is a short list, so comment your favorites belove in case we missed any. Hopefully, this will inspire future creators to make more scary movies — for us, by us.

Watch the trailers for 13 Black horror movies that you can watch this Friday the 13th:

