Over 13,000 Clevelanders attended our 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo Presented by First Year Cleveland for tons of family-friendly activities, a dance party under the Palava Hut, free health screenings, food and fun with a spectacular backdrop of wildlife from around the world!

Many attendees even won VIP prizes and concerts tickets to Radio One events like Z107.9’s Summer Jam! Check out all the action below.

Can’t wait to see you next year!

Watch as Dr. Christoper of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo joins the Sam Sylk Show!

13,000 Clevelanders Attend Radio One’s 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo Presented by First Year Cleveland! [VIDEO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com