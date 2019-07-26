CLOSE
Home- Lifestyle

15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don From ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’

Posted July 26, 2019

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 15, 2019

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty


Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s Bishop Don was once a f*ck boi, but he has since turned around his cheating ways and become a devoted man to his wife and children. Don began pursuing his acting career last season and brought his big back and beard to the production Asunder The Series.

When he isn’t on the stage, he’s managing the tattoo shop in Chicago and keeping his body in tip-top shape. Did we mention his body? Ok keep scrolling…

15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don From ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 10 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close