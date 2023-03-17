16 Times Celebrities Turned Heads In Sheer Dresses On The Red Carpet

CLOSE

andmade headline news this week for boldly displaying their bodies in sexy sheer dresses. Ciara’s 2023 Oscars after-party look even spawned think pieces about what’s appropriate attire for a married woman or woman of a certain age. We’re team wear what you want sis!

Ciara and Beyonce aren’t the first celebrity women to don see-through looks on the carpet. Sheer looks date back to the 20’s when performer Josephine Baker wore the risqué regalia as a part of her stage costumes.

Stars like Beyonce, Kerry Washington, and Chloe Bailey have all fabulously donned sheer styles as well.

And in case you didn’t know, sheer is on trend this season. Let’s take a look at more celebrities who don’t mind fashionably leaving little to the imagination.

Here are 10 of our favorite stars who have slayed in sheer dresses.

