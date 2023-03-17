16 Times Celebrities Turned Heads In Sheer Dresses On The Red Carpet

Ciara and Beyonce made headline news this week for boldly displaying their bodies in sexy sheer dresses. Ciara’s 2023 Oscars after-party look even spawned think pieces about what’s appropriate attire for a married woman or woman of a certain age. We’re team wear what you want sis!
Ciara and Beyonce aren’t the first celebrity women to don see-through looks on the carpet. Sheer looks date back to the 20’s when performer Josephine Baker wore the risqué regalia as a part of her stage costumes.
Stars like Beyonce, Kerry Washington, and Chloe Bailey have all fabulously donned sheer styles as well.
And in case you didn’t know, sheer is on trend this season. Let’s take a look at more celebrities who don’t mind fashionably leaving little to the imagination.
Here are 10 of our favorite stars who have slayed in sheer dresses.
1. RihannaSource:Getty
We will never forget how Rihanna snatched our edges in this custom, sheer Adam Selman couture gown. The icon was bold and wore nothing but bikini bottoms underneath this gown, and she looked absolutely radiant. A fashion moment indeed.
2. RihannaSource:Getty
Rihanna’s pregnancy didn’t stop her sheer style. She flaunted her perfect pregnancy body in this black, Dior look, and it was everything.
3. Karrueche TranSource:Getty
Karrueche Tran looked hot in this sheer Vintage Marcela getup that was made for her toned body.
4. Karrueche TranSource:Getty
Karrueche Tran makes the sheer trend look so easy. On this photo she was spotted rocking a see-through dress in Miami looking like a golden goddess.
5. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
Our friend Janelle Monáe is no stranger to revealing their flawless body. They believe in being free in whatever they do and that includes fashion. Her sheer, black gown gave off a classy vibe, and she looked awesome.
6. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
Kelly Rowland’s body deserves to be on display at all times! The singer wore a black, see-through look at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party that had us swooning.
7. CiaraSource:Getty
Ciara wore her sheer, Dundas look to the Vanity Fair Party, and the crystal-encrusted frock gave us a closeup view of her sculpted figure.
8. Lori HarveySource:Getty
Lori Harvey’s rendition of the sheer trend was very fashionable. The Skn CEO wore a Tony Ward gown to last year’s Vanity Fair party that resembled art, and it only exposed her fit legs.
9. BeyonceSource:Getty
All eyes were on Queen Bey at the 2015 Met Gala when she wore this sparkling, sheer Givenchy gown. Sheer is one of Bey’s go-to looks and her curvy body definitely does the fabric justice.
10. BeyonceSource:Getty
Beyonce and sheer have a close relationship. The mogul wore this black, sheer look to a Tidal event and the frock looked stunning on her.
11. LizzoSource:Getty
Lizzo takes risks when it comes to fashion, so you know she had to get in on the sheer trend. She rocked this purple, mesh Matthew Reisman dress to one of Cardi B’s birthday parties. We love her boldness, and of course she looked hot!
12. LizzoSource:Getty
Lizzo slayed yet again in this asymmetrical, sheer dress that featured a thigh-high split.
13. CiaraSource:Getty
Ciara is no stranger to sheer as she donned a Giambattista Valli see-through look during Paris Fashion Week.
14. CiaraSource:Getty
Ciara attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party looking absolutely adorable while pregnant in a sparkling, sheer Ralph & Russo gown.
15. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington was drop-dead gorgeous in this see-through Tory Burch frock that she wore to the 2022 Met Gala.
16. Chloe BaileySource:Getty
Chloe Bailey put her curvaceous body on display in this black, see-through Valentino garb. The singer is known for serving body, and this outfit was no different.