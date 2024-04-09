20 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs Giving God His Props

There’s no doubt that God is literally everywhere and in everything, even in the mainstream music you hear on the radio. We’ve heard many give God thanks during award ceremonies, but more and more non-gospel artists are making room for new fans and new faith by expressing their spiritual stance vocally. While this isn’t new for most seasoned artists out there, the newer folks are following the same wave, releasing gospel-influenced songs.
Giving listeners a glimpse of where their faith lies, Hip-Hop and R&B artists alike are exploring their spirituality and looking deeper within through their lyrics. From Kanye West to Destiny’s Child and Tems, spiritual symbolism is something that is being continuously executed through gospel-influenced songs. Take a trip down memory lane as we reminisce on 20 Hip-Hop and R&B songs that big up God in the lyrics.
1. “Dear God” – Boyz II MenSource:YouTube
Release Date: 1996
2. “Through With Love” – Destiny’s ChildSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2004
3. “Jesus Walks” – Kanye WestSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2004
4. “Faithful” – CommonSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2005
5. “Order My Steps” – Bone Thugs-N-HarmonySource:YouTube
Release Date: 2007
6. “Hear My Call” – Jill ScottSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2011
7. “My God”- Pusha TSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2011
8. “Blessed” – Schoolboy Q feat. Kendrick LamarSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2012
9. “Say Yes” – Michelle WilliamsSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2014
10. “Blessings” – Big Sean feat. Drake, Kanye WestSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2015
11. “Glory” – John Legend and CommonSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2015
12. “Church” – BJ The Chicago Kid feat. Chance The Rapper, BuddySource:YouTube
Release Date: 2016
13. “How Great” – Chance The Rapper feat. Jay ElectronicaSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2016
14. “The Gospel” – Alicia KeysSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2016
15. “Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West feat. Chance The RapperSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2016
16. “Godspeed” – Frank OceanSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2016
17. “GOD” – Kendrick LamarSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2017
18. “God’s Plan” – DrakeSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2018
19. Free Mind – TemsSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2020
20. “Give Me Wings” – Tiffany EvansSource:YouTube
Release Date: 2023