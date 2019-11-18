Source: Taylor Hill / Getty
From velvety ballads to rhythmic grooves R&B reigned supreme in 2019. We saw dynamic duets from
Bruno Mars
and
Cardi B
. Heavyweights like
Mary J. Blige
and fresh faces including, Fifth Harmony alumna,
Normani
also dominated the charts with massive hits.
Get ready to update your playlist! Check out the hottest songs of 2019:
2019's Top R&B Songs To Add To Your Playlist
was originally published on
kissrichmond.com
1. “Spirit” by Beyoncé
2. “Steady Love” by India Arie
3. “Talk” by Khalid
4. “No Guidance” by Chris Brown ft. Drake
5. “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
6. “Please Me” by Cardi B and Bruno Mars
7. “Love Again” by Brandy and Daniel Caesar
8. “Motivation” by Normani
9. “Show Me Love” by Alicia Keys ft. 21 Savage and Miguel
10. “Juice” by Lizzo
11. “Morning” by Teyana Taylor, ft. Kehlani
12. “BMO” by Ari Lennox
13. “Juicy” by Doja Cat
14. “Dancing With A Stranger” by Sam Smith, ft. Normani
15. “Mr. Big Shot” by Nicole Bus
16. “Me + You” by Monica
17. “Playing Games” by Summer Walker, ft. Bryson Tiller
18. “When You Love Somebody” by Robin Thicke
19. “What You Did” by Mahalia, ft. Ella Mai
20. “U Say” by The Bonfyre, ft. 6lack
21. “Nights Like This” by Kehlani, ft. Ty Dolla $ign
22. “Know” by Mary J Blige
23. “Binz” by Solange
24. “Something Keeps Calling” by Raphael Saadiq, ft. Rob Bacon
25. “Enough” by Fantasia
26. “King James” by Anderson.Paak
27. “I Don’t Think You’re Ready” by Tank
28. “Stay High” by Brittany Howard
29. “Simmer” by Mahalia, ft. Burna Boy
30. “Caught Up” by Majid Jordan, ft. Khalid
31. “The Rain” by K. Michelle
32. “Perfect” by Johnny Gill, ft. Ralph Tresvant
33. “Just Right” by Raheem DeVaughn
34. “Sleep On It” by Gallant
35. “Die A Little Bit” by Tinashe, ft. Ms. Banks
36. “Commitment” by Monica
