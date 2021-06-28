CLOSE
2021 BET Awards Best Moments: A Thread of Surprises, Fashion Moments & Memorable Performances

Posted June 28, 2021

The 21st annual BET Awards brought the hottest in music and entertainment to Los Angeles for a special night celebrating Black music. What a way to close out Black Music Month with a number of surprises, fashion moments and memorable performances.

The ceremony celebrated achievements in entertainment honoring those in music, sports, television, and movies who have excelled tremendously this year. The ceremony’s theme was “Year of the Black Woman” and it was held in-person with a vaccinated audience following a virtual ceremony the previous year.

Some notable wins for the night were Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales winning Album of the Year, Megan Thee Stallion with Best Female Hip Hop Artist amongst other awards for her collaboration with Cardi B on their hit single “WAP,” and Andra Day taking home Best Actress for her role as Billie Holiday in The United States vs Billie Holiday. It certainly was the year of the Black woman, and the network did a lovely job of celebrating the many accomplishments of Black women in music and entertainment.

Take a look at some of our favorite moments from the show.

1. Flo Milli & Lil Nas X

Flo Milli & Lil Nas X

Let’s take a moment for these two slaying the carpet. 

2. Method Man

Method Man

That’s it. That’s the tweet. 

3. Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator

After dropping off his latest album, Tyler, the Creator blazed the BET stage for a special performance of his song “Lumberjack.” The production was next level as his fans note after each of his shows. 

4. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

The award-winning Houston hottie has not let her foot off the gas. Megan Thee Stallion references he music video of “Too Funky” by George Michael further celebrating the theme of this year’s show. 

5. Zendaya

Zendaya

Zendaya attended the 2021 BET Awards wearing the same Versace Spring 2003 dress that Beyoncé wore for her performance at the 2003 BET Awards. What a moment. 

6. Chris Brown

Chris Brown

BET has continued to honor the legacy of Chris Brown and his insanely impactful music over the years as the 2021 Best Male R&B/Pop artist. 

7. Burna Boy

Burna Boy

So much history being made this year! Burna Boy has become the first African Artist to win three consecutive BET Awards. He is also the first African Artist to win two consecutive BET Awards. He won the BET Best International Award (global) in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

8. Lil Kim Says She Would Do A Verzuz With This Female Rapper

Source:girlsinrap

Lil Kim reveals she would do a Verzuz with Nicki Minaj on the red carpet. 

9. Jazmine Sullivan & Ari Lennox

Source:arilennox

Ari Lennox shares to her Instagram the honor and privilege she had singing alongside Jazmine Sullivan at the BET Awards. 

10. Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby

The most unexpected collaboration of the year is Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby’s “We Win” from the soundtrack of the upcoming Space Jam film. Lil Baby was trying to hold his own alongside legendary Kirk Franklin and the entire gospel choir dancing behind them. 

