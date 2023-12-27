2023 Fashion Trends To Take Into The New Year: Denim, Oversized Blazers, Faux Leather, And More

2023 fashion trends were a mix of nostalgia with a touch of comfort, fun, individuality, and luxury.
For many, 2023 was a return back outside. As the world continued – and continues – to emerge from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, so did events, get-togethers, and dinner parties.
Invites and RSVP requests were everywhere this year. To paraphrase the words of the late Andre Leon Talley in 2023, “We had a lot to do and had to be dressed. We needed new clothes.”
MUST READ: André Leon Talley Never Got His Flowers
2023 fashion trends the girlies took ‘outside’
The increase in external activities and the need to be back outside led to fashion themes reflecting the transformative nature of our communities and society. In other words, we were ready to turn up, celebrate life, and dress for the occasion.
Our nostalgic, pre-pandemic past manifested in 2023 fashion trend’s return to Y2K and retro styling. Relaxed outfits, cozy couture, and comfy casual ensembles found their way to the streets as many of us refused to leave the comfort we’d developed over the past few years home. And, the excitement of finally returning to in-person events, restaurants, and the like led to over-the-top vibes, luxury fabrics and high-end details, and embellished, structured ‘fits.
Kelly Rowland wears a neutral comfy casual look just a few days after slaying the “Wonka” premiere in L.A.
2023 fashion trends to take into the new year.
These 2023 fashion themes gave the girlies inspiration for the fire drops on the runways, red carpets, and streets. Y2K themes made belts, low-hanging jeans, crop tops for every season, and mini-skirts the hottest craze. Cozy couture led to head-to-toe denim, wide-leg pants, and hooded dresses and bodysuits. And over-the-top vibes helped fashionistas slay in faux fabrics like leather and fur, fringe and sequin details, metallics, monochromatic moments, and sheer looks.
Beyonce rocks PatBo and the 2023 monochromatic denim trend while promoting the Renaissance film in Brazil on December 23.
While we had great fashion moments and trends this year, some stick out as must-haves for 2024. See our celebrity gallery of 2023 trends with staying power. Scroll to see more on how to define your style in the year.
Celebrity Gallery: 2023 Fashion Trends To Take In The New Year
2023 Fashion Trends To Take Into The New Year: Denim, Oversized Blazers, Faux Leather, And More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Fabulous in faux fur.Source:Getty
Faux fur is not going anywhere! A favorite for all the “it girls,” it is a perfect option for cold months throughout 2024. Nicki Minaj’s lime green high-low maxi fur is everything!
2. Monochromatic moments no one can forget.Source:Radio One Digital
Let’s hear it for the look! Lori Harvey is giving red haute realness in this all-red monochromatic moment. Her pairing of the bold color with a structured white tote is gorgeous!
3. Oversized blazers for over-the-top looks.Source:Getty
Kelly Rowland slayed at the star-studded Louis Vuitton’s Men show in Paris in an oversized blazer we love. Use this piece as a way to provide a funky, stand-out detail to any outfit in 2024.
4. Leather looks we love.Source:Getty
Leather and structured suits were a frequent choice for women looking for a sophisticated style. We are loving Tracee Ellis Ross‘ take on the trend in NYC. See how to make it your own next year.
5. Faux leather made formal.Source:Getty
Basketball Wives star Mehgan James attends 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards in a faux leather gown. The dress fits her like a glove and shows the faux leather trend that we have no doubt will continue in 2024.
6. To-die-for-denim.Source:Getty
Alicia Keys was pictured at Good Morning America in June 2023, rocking the monochromatic denim trend. By combining different textures, colors, and types of denim fabrics, this look gives comfortable and fly!
7. Sheer Shocker!Source:Getty
Michelle Williams ‘ sheer gown worn to the world premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” still has people talking. The perfect sheer outfit combines style, sexiness, and attitude, as Michelle’s version does with a bodysuit top and playful, dramatic bottom. While we don’t think we will see it as much in 2024, the girlies will always turn to sheer fabrics to turn a look up a notch.