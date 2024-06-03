Psychic Zya hooked us up with another week’s worth of horoscopes!
Check out her overview for the week and keep reading for your sun or rising sign forecast! If you’d like to go even deeper, you can book a personal reading with Zya HERE.
ASTRO OVERVIEW:
This week the heavy Gemini energy continues and it will be influencing us all.
Also ahem, take note that 2024 is a karmic year and Donald Trump is a Gemini so it only makes sense that his karma has caught up with him during his astrological season.
Anywho, on the 3rd, Mercury enters Gemini – giving us all a big boost mentally when it comes to both divine and natural communication.
If you ever wanted to chat with the spirit world now is the time to do it.
You can give your gifts a twirl under the New Moon in Gemini on the 6th as we’ll all be seeking higher understanding and esoteric knowledge naturally. Well maybe not naturally – the Age of Aquarius and the Sun in Gemini pushes us in this direction.
Finally on the 8th, Mars enters Taurus which gives a nice grounded balance to all this Mercurial Gemini energy.
This placement will motivate us to either dive into a romantic partnership, over eat or overwork.
You choose which path you want to use and harness the Martian Taurean energy to your benefit.
Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you this week.
Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com. Use code: BOSSIP for $10 off. *Limited offer*
2024 In The Stars: Horoscopes For The Week Of June 2 was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. CAPRICORNSource:Tommy de Yampert
All of the cards are pointing to you taking a big step back when it comes to any confrontational situations this week. This will hold true for matters at the office and at home. When it comes to those Caps in chaotic romantic partnerships, your ancestors are urging you to go with the flow but keep your boundaries strong. In other words, if the words don’t match the actions then let it be known but don’t sit around trying to change and convince. People often know when they’re acting a fool.
RED FLAG: Layoffs may be coming up – now is the time to brush up on top notch skills that can ensure you keep the moola rolling in.
SWEET SPOT: Live your Soul not your Role. Staying true to your heart’s desires is deeply important at this time; just make sure they aren’t being tricked by unhealed shadow wounds.
2. AQUARIUSSource:Tommy de Yampert
Do what you love. Count your blessings. Be Patient. All cliche phrases that can be annoying, but they last because they are true. For many of you especially with those in Aquarius in Venus and Mars now with all this yummy creative Gemini energy is the time to reassess your personal happiness. Is your daily life giving what it’s supposed to give or are you just a bystander in your own life? If this makes you suck in air as the truth hits you in the face — good. Let this serve as a wake up call and a fire under your emotions to get to the best part of creating the life you want — stat!
RED FLAG: If you’ve unresolved body image issues, prepare for them to rear their ugly head this week. This may come in the form of a frenemy who is looking extra good right now or a tacky relative who remarks on your body. Don’t hide, instead go deep into your psyche and work to heal your perception of yourself.
SWEET SPOT: Wearing notes of red, pinks, maroons and silver will serve to be both uplifting and motivating for you this week.
3. PISCESSource:Tommy de Yampert
For those of you chronically single or in unfulfilling romantic partnerships, Spirit is telling you to be open and stay open to receiving the love that you truly desire. But this requires you to be proactive – so break things off or shake things up with that stale love. If you’re single, you gotta get out of the house. And while y’all are at it –please spice up your lingerie and signature scent. You’d be surprised how much it gets you into a romantic mood. A small note for those in stale partnerships- make sure you’re still putting in effort and truly listening to the needs – especially the emotional ones – of your partner at this time.
RED FLAG: Forgiveness is fine, but don’t forget. It’s important to clearly see people’s behavior patterns while giving them grace and space for change.
SWEET SPOT: Been thinking of taking the leap and becoming a Digital Nomad? Well…the universe is giving you all green lights. Take some time to get some remote work or start an online business and then go and be great!
4. ARIESSource:Tommy de Yampert
Have you been looking forward and backward lately and realizing that you need to change tracks? Yes? Then you’re right on schedule. Some things that you’ve accumulated over the years – friends, clothes, pounds, social status – are now do for a change. The change can be a massive overhaul or a subtle shift. Doesn’t matter, just follow your intuition, your soul knows what’s up. To help move things along and provide crystal clear clarity, grab an Open Road candle at your local botanica and do some mediation by candlelight for ten minutes a day while asking your ancestors to lead the way.
RED FLAG: If you’ve reached your limit with an uncompromising partner (this can be either business or romantic) then take some time to either go to therapy or consider walking away with as nice an ending as you can. Because, honey, who has the time to waste.
SWEET SPOT: Claim your art! Many of you are so creative – especially those with Venus in Aries and Mercury. Don’t shy away from those long awaited dreams and yes this is connected to the message of changing tracks.
5. TAURUSSource:Tommy de Yampert
Have you felt extremely frustrated and limited with certain aspects of your life lately? Spirit gets it and wants you to really take some time to picture what it would like to express your deepest joy? What would you eat? Wear? Who would you kick it with? What would be your daily routine? Keep doing this and only replay the images that bring you deep rooted joy and then start to map out a plan to make this your reality.
RED FLAG: If you’re seeing some undesirable behavior in a friend- ask them what’s going on with them before judging them or jumping to conclusions.
SWEET SPOT: Now is the time for you to harness your ability to channel the spirit world as your intuition is blossoming which is why you may be feeling emotionally frustrated at this time. The new version of you is trying to burst through. Step aside and let her.
6. GEMINISource:Tommy de Yampert
Be prepared for a shocking wakeup call to happen during your birthday season. And while at first you may find yourself in a state of shock, this will be the perfect time for you to take the lead, be decisive and execute a plan of action. Trust, doing something about it is way better than just sitting in silence, frozen and numb to what is going on. Remember you can only change and control yourself –not always the outcomes of your life.
RED FLAG: As mentioned above, you’re in for a bit of a surprise in your life. In the end you may find that it was one of the best things to happen to you. In the meantime, start researching Soul Contracts – this will help to really overstand life’s unexpected events.
SWEET SPOT: Have you been drawn lately to the color white or the scent/taste of vanilla? If not, incorporate this into your life stat as it provides both comfort and mental clarity.
7. CANCERSource:Tommy de Yampert
Letting go and enjoying life and learning to say no – even to yourself- go hand in hand. Yes it would seem like it doesn’t but it does. Here’s why – what you say “no” to means you’re saying “yes” to something else. So while this may cause some disappointment, it often frees up space to give us personal joy and a refresh that we desperately need.
RED FLAG: If home chores are overwhelming you, seriously consider hiring domestic labor at least twice a month to do the heavy lifting so you can focus on self care and intimacy with your partner or make finding love a priority.
SWEET SPOT: To help with letting go what weighs you down, think back to your childhood… way back and remember the things you used to love to do – and then go and do the adult version of those things now.
8. LEOSource:Tommy de Yampert
Disappointment and disconnection are hard realizations/emotions to swallow but they often need to be accepted so that we can rise to our next level. Without these sour life moments, we wouldn’t make room for better and more. If you feel that the intimate connection is dying between you and a loved one – take a moment – and think about how you may have played a part in this current dynamic, then address them and work together to resolve it. It’s important to attempt repair before trying to exit.
RED FLAG: If you’ve been having some health issues especially related to your kidneys, be sure to check into it asap.
SWEET SPOT: Strengthening your gifts – any of them- at this time will prove extremely beneficial to you in the coming months.
9. VIRGOSource:Tommy de Yampert
Loving yourself is extra vital during this Gemini season. Why? Because some of your lingering shadow wounds will show up in the most unexpected ways over this period and by spending time pouring into yourself you can mitigate some of the emotional fall out. Remember our wounds don’t come up to terrorize us, they come for healing so that we can be made emotionally whole.
RED FLAG: Lingering addictions both those in yourself and others, may rear their ugly heads. Face them head on and get to the deep root of the cause. As for others, it’s cool to hold space for them, but only take on that emotional labor for those who are already doing the work for themselves.
SWEET SPOT: Picking out a new fave nail color for the summer will bring you a lot of luck – lean toward golds, whites and shades of purple and lavender.
10. LIBRASource:Tommy de Yampert
There are people in your life that actively miss you. If you’ve gone through big changes in the past few years, realize that you’ve changed in both your energy signature, aka your vibe, as well as how you show up daily in your life and the lives of others. Spending time with those who love you – and don’t drain you- will lift your spirit. This will also apply to those with Libra Venus and Jupiter.
RED FLAG: A follow up note to the horoscope above, it’s totally okay to be selfish for self-care. Just don’t leave your loved ones hanging, try hard to explain to them your needs for space at this time. Now take note this isn’t the same as spending time with folks that don’t fulfill you anymore at a soul level…those unfortunately you’ll have to most likely make a permanent move away from.
SWEET SPOT: Now is a great time to reevaluate your priorities, especially if you know good and well that you tend to lean towards extremes…workaholic anyone?
11. SCORPIOSource:Tommy de Yampert
In the middle of reaching for the stars in several areas of your life? Good. But a word of caution- ask yourself if you’re truly building on a solid foundation. If there’s any doubt, you need to address it now and refine your attention to anything that could topple your trajectory later on. This will also apply to those that have Scorpio in their Mars, Mercury and Jupiter.
RED FLAG: Nurture yourself first. It’s fine to be selfish every now and then, especially if your role in the life of others is in the form of caregiving.
SWEET SPOT: This week I challenge you to “seek the hidden treasure” in every moment that makes you pause, laugh or have an emotional reaction. Remember this earth plane is just one big classroom.
12. SAGITTARIUSSource:Tommy de Yampert
When was the last time you checked in with your Spirit team? You need to take a deeper dive into the divine plan that they have mapped out for you as it appears that you may be slightly off track at this time. If this message resonates, then please spend this week in deep meditation coupled with a veggie and fruit fast and journaling. Expect some cool things to come to the surface. Some of it will be mind boggling and some of it will simply be inspirational. All of it will motivate you to always shine your light inward and outward.
RED FLAG: If someone says they miss you, but doesn’t actually actively try to engage you, then just call them on their BS and move right TF on. Next! *This applies to all types of relationships.
SWEET SPOT: There’s still time to get the summer body you desire (well for most of you) but it will take making the necessary sacrifices right now. Don’t scream and pout…you can do it!