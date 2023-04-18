21 Savage Sings “My Boo” From Audience At Usher Concert, Twitter Loves The Wholesome Moment

CLOSE

If you know then you know 21 Savage be SANGIN’ on Instagram Live.

So honestly it shouldn’t catch anyone by surprise when he was put on the spot by the Usher at his concert to give the fans a show!

While casually enjoying the concert, the legendary singer came over to the rapper with his mic in hand putting 21 on the spot to sing “My Boo.”

Check out the encounter below:

Fans loved the wholesome encounter and told 21 to stop acting shy cause they know he can blow.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions to this moment below:

