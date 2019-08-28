CLOSE
46 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked The Hell Out Of Short Cuts

Posted August 28, 2019

Black women have been slaying short cuts since we found out about Marcel irons and Olive Oil hair sheen. Halle Berry and Toni Braxton popularized the short cut (also dubbed the “Halle Berry”) in the 90s and celebrity women like Angela Bassett, Nia Long and Jada Pinkett followed suit, ditching the typical Hollywood tresses for sleek and edgy cuts that shaped their faces.

Get into this nostalgic (and modern) gallery of Black celebrity women rocking an array of short cuts.

1. Halle Berry

Halle Berry Source:Getty

2. 44th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals

44th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Halle Berry

Halle Berry Source:Getty

4. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton Source:Getty

5. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton Source:Getty

6. T-Boz

T-Boz Source:Getty

7. T-Boz

T-Boz Source:Getty

8. Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Source:Getty

9. Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Source:Getty

10. Nia Long

Nia Long Source:Getty

11. Nia Long

Nia Long Source:Getty

12. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

13. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

14. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

15. Malinda Williams

Malinda Williams Source:Getty

16. Malinda Williams

Malinda Williams Source:Getty

17. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Source:Getty

18. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Source:Getty

19. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

20. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

21. Nicole Murphy

Nicole Murphy Source:Getty

22. Nicole Murphy

Nicole Murphy Source:Getty

23. Nicole Murphy

Nicole Murphy Source:Getty

24. Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker Source:Getty

25. Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker Source:Getty

26. Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker Source:Getty

27. Brandy Norwood

Brandy Norwood Source:Getty

28. Brandy Norwood

Brandy Norwood Source:Getty

29. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer Source:Getty

30. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer Source:Getty

31. Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille Source:Getty

32. Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille Source:Getty

33. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

34. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

35. Meagan Good

Meagan Good Source:Getty

36. Meagan Good

Meagan Good Source:Getty

37. Meagan Good

Meagan Good Source:Getty

38. Meagan Good

Meagan Good Source:Getty

39. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson Source:Getty

40. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson Source:Getty

41. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Source:Getty

42. Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan Source:Getty

43. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

44. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

45. Wendy Raquel Robinson

Wendy Raquel Robinson Source:Getty

46. Wendy Raquel Robinson

Wendy Raquel Robinson Source:Getty

47. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Source:Getty

48. Keri Hilson

Keri Hilson Source:Getty

49. Keri Hilson

Keri Hilson Source:Getty

50. LoLa Monroe

LoLa Monroe Source:Getty
