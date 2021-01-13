As a Black woman, supporting Black-owned brands is a priority. And not simply because they’re Black-owned (though that is a requirement), but because they have a deeper understanding of what it takes to keep our melanin, hair and body parts glowing, nourished and fresh. We believe in the FUBU mantra, for us, by us.
You can stock up on sunscreen sans the ashy cast, super-pigmented lipsticks that complement your skin tone and body care finds that will help you keep your melanin-rich skin in tip-top shape. Not to mention, you can feel good knowing that your coins are helping small business and mega-brands stay afloat in these unprecedented times.
That said, if you’re ready to expand your beauty collection, we’ve got you covered on all fronts. Grab your credit card and get ready to cruise through our five best beauty products to shop this week. From makeup, face moisturizers, exfoliating bars and more, the possibilities are endless. Plus, you can trust that these essentials will cater to all of your needs.
5 Black-Owned Beauty Essentials That Will Elevate Your Skincare Routine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Kanti Likuid Gold Luxury Glo OilSource:Kanti
If your skin is looking a little dull or you’re int he market for a new face oil, consider adding the Kanti Likuid Gold Luxury Glo Oil ($37.00, Kanti.us). This illuminating pick is made with a blend of fatty acids and antioxidants that come together to moisturize, brighten and smooth your skin.
2. Unsun Hand Cream SPF 15Source:Unsun
Contrary to popular belief, melanin-rich skin needs sunscreen to look its very best. And while you may be focused on smoothing on sunscreen on your face, you don’t want to leave your hand out of the equation. This is where the Unsun Hand Cream SPF 15 ($27.00, Unsuncosmetics.com) comes in major clutch. It’s designed to easily absorb into your skin to provide deep nourishment and top of the line sun protection.
3. Happy Girl Products Lavender and Oatmeal Exfoliating BarSource:Happy Girl Products
Exfoliation is a skincare must and the Happy Girl Products Lavender and Oatmeal Exfoliating Bar bath bar ($6.00, Happygirl.shop) makes the process simple. This bar is made with oatmeal grains that remove dead skin cells to unclog your pores. It also has lavender oil and goat milk that helps to nourish your skin. Plus, you can count on this bar to help fade any scars on your body.
4. Hawa Cosmetics Mattie LippiesSource:Hawa Cosmetics
Say hello to super-pigmented matte lipsticks, via Hawa Cosmetics Mattie Lippies ($18.00/each, Hawa-cosmetics.com). Featuring a five-piece collection that comes in mauve, brown, forest green, red and plum shades, this lipsticks offer lasting coverage and complements every beauty look perfectly.
5. Boyface Power Peptide Daily MoisturizerSource:Boyface
Men deserve skincare products that are designed with them in mind, too. And the Boyface Power Peptide Daily Moisturizer ($44.99, Boyfaceme.com) lives up to the hype. This moisturizer is made with natural ingredients and peptides that work to protect, strengthen and firm skin.