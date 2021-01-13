LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

As a Black woman, supportingis a priority. And not simply because they’re Black-owned (though that is a requirement), but because they have a deeper understanding of what it takes to keep our melanin, hair and body parts glowing, nourished and fresh. We believe in themantra, for us, by us.

You can stock up on sunscreen sans the ashy cast, super-pigmented lipsticks that complement your skin tone and body care finds that will help you keep your melanin-rich skin in tip-top shape. Not to mention, you can feel good knowing that your coins are helping small business and mega-brands stay afloat in these unprecedented times.

That said, if you’re ready to expand your beauty collection, we’ve got you covered on all fronts. Grab your credit card and get ready to cruise through our five best beauty products to shop this week. From makeup, face moisturizers, exfoliating bars and more, the possibilities are endless. Plus, you can trust that these essentials will cater to all of your needs.

5 Black-Owned Beauty Essentials That Will Elevate Your Skincare Routine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com