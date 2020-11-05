With Black entrepreneurship on a steady rise, there’s no shortage of Black brands and businesses to chose from when it comes to dropping coin on your favorite beauty products and fashion items. With an added focus on supporting Black business and the #buyblack movement, our Black creatives are thriving.

And supporting them is more important than ever. When it comes to finding the right products for our needs, Black creatives always come through with the best picks. Whether it’s creating the right shade of foundation to suit all dark skin tones, a hat that can keep our textured strands in shape or a skin oil that hydrates and fades dark spots, Black beauty brands always comes through with the essentials. Not to mention, the whole family can use majority of these products.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

If you’re ready to fill up your beauty collection, we have the tea on some new products that may catch your interest. From makeup, hair-care, skincare, and more, these picks can do it all.

You already know the drill! It’s time to hit the add to cart button. Get your credit card handy and browse through our list of the five best black beauty products to shop this week.

5 Black-Owned Beauty Items You Need Right Now was originally published on hellobeautiful.com