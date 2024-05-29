Listen Live
Shop

5 Black-Owned Swimsuit Brands You Should Know

Published on May 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

5 black-owned swimsuit brands

Source: Nomads / Nomads


If you’re quiet enough, you can hear the swimsuits buried in your bottom drawer screaming to come out and play. Summer is here, so it’s time to get your protective styles together and head to your nearest vacation destination. Whether you’re staying local or hopping on a plane for some tropical R&R, having some fly swimwear in your arsenal is as important as packing your sunscreen. 

Swimwear has come a long way. Gone are the days of bland one-piece suits that are hardly size-inclusive. Today, designers have prioritized style, comfort, and extended sizing to broaden their reach. And when you add a little melanin to the equation, you get a Black-owned swimsuit brand that caters to a woman’s curves and overall flavor.

RELATEDThis Super-Sculpting TA3 Swimsuit Lives Up To The Hype

Fenty Swim? Rihanna Files A Trademark That Indicates A New Swimwear Line

Lori Harvey Is In Her Swimwear Bag, Launches Yevrah Swim In Partnership With REVOLVE

Shopping for swimsuits can be overwhelming, especially if you need help figuring out what to look for. Finding a brand that offers variety is key because not everyone is comfortable in a bikini. Sometimes, all you need is a one-piece swimsuit that lifts and conceals in all the right places. But if you’re of the class of women who take their swimwear as seriously as they do their brunch fit, these brands will pique your interest.

Brands are stepping up to the plate with innovative designs that allow you to transition from the beach to dinner or the after party without a hitch. You’ll undoubtedly make a statement with these fun, festive looks, perfect for the summer. From monokinis and cutouts in vibrant prints to cover-ups and matching accessories, we’ve compiled a list of Black-owned swimsuit brands serving sexiness on a sterling silver platter. 

5 Black-Owned Swimsuit Brands You Should Know  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Nomads Swimwear

Nomads is a luxe, sustainable swim and resort wear line offering sizing from XS to 5X. If you’re looking for bold, bright colors that align with a tropical backdrop, you’ll fall in love with the beautiful patterns and sultry silhouettes. Pair your bikini or one-piece with the matching cover-up to take your bikini or one-piece to the next level. Now you’re brunch-ready!

2. GYV Me Body

GYV Me Body is for the Jetsetter who prefers a little dazzle-dazzle for their swimwear. The size-inclusive brand embraces colors, patterns, and textures into its designs to the extent that you’ll question whether or not you’re wearing a swimsuit. They aim to create a collection of pieces that can be worn interchangeably. With this line, you can pair your swimsuit top with wide-leg pants and head to brunch or dinner.

3. Andrea Iyamah

The Andrea Iyamah brand is for the girlies who prioritize simplicity and elegance in their swimwear. From intricate draping to detailed ruching, this line embodies the feel of a whimsical summertime romance. 

4. Matte Collection

The Matte Collection is for the girlies who aren’t afraid to show some skin. Plunging necklines, cutouts, and sheer cover ups are just some of the themes found in this brand. In these swimsuits, you’ll be the talk of the beach – in a good way.

5. Icon Swim

The Icon Swim brand has something for everyone. From string bikinis that accentuate a woman’s curves to monokinis that conceal the areas you want hidden, the brand understands the full range of what a woman wants and needs in a swimsuit.

Trending
Entertainment

Kanye West’s Chief of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, Resigns Due To Issues Surrounding ‘Yeezy Porn’

News

Watch Roger Fortson’s Funeral: Livestream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Georgia

- Sports

Allen Iverson Wants To Work As An Executive For The Philadelphia 76ers

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Crush to Make Debut at The Q

News & Gossip

Scottish Woman Finds Freshly Shaved Beard Trimmings In Her Breakfast Sandwich

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Educator, Author, & Tv One Host Dr. Steve Perry

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- Videos

Erica Campbell Surprises Hometown Champions [VIDEO]

News & Gossip

Bobbi Kristina’s Aunt Blames Nick Gordon And Pat Houston–But What About Her Brother Bobby? [Video]

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close