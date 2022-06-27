5 Hairstyles We Loved At The 2022 BET Awards

CLOSE

Thebrought performances, looks, and hairstyles we love! Off stage, the high fashion couture andseen on thewere just as fierce as the dynamic talent on stage. Taraji P. Henson, who hosted the awards show for the second time this year, stunned during the pre-awards-ceremony wearing a sparkly metallic dress designed by Tom Ford. The phenomenal actress tied the look together with a red lip and a slicked-back flowing ponytail that boasted a sleek side part courtesy of celebrity stylist Tym Wallace.

Via e-mail, Wallace told Hello Beautiful that Henson’s sexy and simplistic look was inspired by “timeless beauty with a little of Rihanna.” To achieve the look, the self-proclaimed “hair minister” used 42 inches of Hair So Fab’s straight texture extensions and prepped the hair with a little help from Carol’s Daughter Goddes Strength Devin Leave-In Milk. The luscious conditioner gave Henson’s tresses shine and movement as she posed for cameras on the red carpet. Wallace also used Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Edge Control Smoother to give the Color Of Purple star that laid and slayed finish.

Henson’s flowing main wasn’t the only look we were obsessing over during the red carpet ceremony. Here are a few other stars who were giving major hair glamour during the 2022 BET Awards.

