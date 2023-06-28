CLOSE

Pack your bags, grab your dancing shoes, and second line down to New Orleans for the annual Essence Fest ! It’s that time of year again when Black Excellence gathers in the Big Easy for one ginormous party. The weekend is jam-packed with various events that include beauty experiences, cocktail events, parties, Black women pow-wows, and unforgettable musical performances. And we can’t wait to get in on the fun!

Essence Musical Festival has been tying the culture together for several years. Each July, Black people from all over the United States gather together in the unique city of Nola to party with a purpose. If this is your first time traveling to the Crescent City for Essence Fest, you’re in for a hot treat (extremely hot). There will be a plethora of events, mouthwatering seafood, and flowing libations to keep you in a festive mood all weekend, but before you zip up your suitcase, there are a few things you must consider bringing.

New Orleans is one of the most exciting cities you can visit with its beautiful landmarks, congenial residents, and delicious cuisine. It is also currently one of the hottest cities in the United States. And, to add fire to the heat, this Essence Fest weekend is expected to boast dangerously high temperatures. Therefore, it would behoove you to be equipped with a few must-haves to work around these scorching temperatures and experience a comfortable and cute time at Essence. Jump in below to check out five Black girl accessories to add to your list before embarking on your Essence Fest journey.

“Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.”

5 Must-Have Black Girl Accessories To Rock During Essence Fest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com