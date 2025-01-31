5 Things You Need To Kick Off Your New Year Goals

Consider These Items To Help Kick Off Your New Year Goals
Trinkets to Help You Nail Your New Year’s Goals
1. Cute Workout Gear
If you need extra motivation to work out or at least move your body by taking a brisk walk around the neighborhood, a cute athleisure outfit is excellent motivation. Who doesn’t like to be outside when their outfit is slaying? So go ahead and buy that cute legging and sports bra set; you will most likely feel like working out after you do so.Learn More
2. Vibrate Higher 2025 Planner
If organization isn’t at the top of your New Year’s resolution list, it should be. This gorgeous weekly/monthly planner not only looks good on your desk but will also help you stay on track with your goals and improve productivity.Shop Now
3. Sweet July Sweet Dreams Candle
If your goal is to slow down more in 2025, a beautiful candle with a soothing scent will be just the incentive you need to take it easy and savor the moment.Shop Now
4. Mindful Moon Deck
The mindful moon deck is for you if you need a constant reminder of your greatness. It includes 50 inspiring cards that will feed you greatness daily.Shop Now
5. The Playbook
You need a guide to stay on track with your personal growth goals. This book provides proven methods and practical strategies to help you embrace abundance in every aspect of your life. With reflective exercises, actionable steps, and a focus on self-love and resilience, Scott invites you to break free from limiting beliefs and cultivate a mindset of possibility.Shop Now
