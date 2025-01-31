5 Things You Need To Kick Off Your New Year Goals

Listen Live
Lifestyle

Consider These Items To Help Kick Off Your New Year Goals

Published on January 31, 2025
Portrait of an African female scholar standing in modern classroom

Source: Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty

We are one month into 2025, and the new year has been new year-ing. If it hasn’t been one thing, it’s another – which may mean that your productive New Year goals got lost in all the mayhem. However, regardless of what’s happening in the external world, you can still regroup, return to center, and recommit to your New Year resolutions.
New Year resolutions have been a tradition for millions of people for decades. While many enjoy setting new goals at the start of the year, others wait until the Spring equinox to start anew, and some people nix the resolutions altogether and just continue to do what works for them and strive to drop what doesn’t. Whichever category you fall under, there are a few items that may help you enhance your New Year goal journey (we will get into that later).

Trinkets to Help You Nail Your New Year’s Goals

Most people’s New Year’s goals fall into categories such as health, finances, travel, love, business, and personal growth. For example, a phase that encourages people to denounce alcohol (called “dry January”) has been floating around the internet, prompting many people to adopt the regimen for their New Year’s resolutions.
Goals and resolutions often sound great at the beginning of the year, but as the days roll by and life does what it does, we can easily turn dry January into a very moist one or lose sight of what we set out to accomplish. However, there are a few things you can purchase to help you kick your new year journey off and stay on track with nailing those resolutions. Whether you’re a journal fanatic or planning to hit the gym a little more than you did last year, below are five items you should consider investing in to slay 2025 like nobody’s business. Let’s get into it! RELATED: Janelle Monae And Kelly Rowland Show The Power In Starting The New Year With A Fresh Haircut How To Stick To Your New Year’s Resolutions After the New Year Vision Boards Are Out, Bingo Cards Are In: A New, Fun Way to Achieve Your Dreams  

1. Cute Workout Gear

Cute Workout Gear
Source: Courtesy of Samjah Iman

If you need extra motivation to work out or at least move your body by taking a brisk walk around the neighborhood, a cute athleisure outfit is excellent motivation. Who doesn’t like to be outside when their outfit is slaying? So go ahead and buy that cute legging and sports bra set; you will most likely feel like working out after you do so. 

Learn More

2. Vibrate Higher 2025 Planner

Vibrate Higher 2025 Planner
Source: Courtesy of Be Rooted

If organization isn’t at the top of your New Year’s resolution list, it should be. This gorgeous weekly/monthly planner not only looks good on your desk but will also help you stay on track with your goals and improve productivity.

Shop Now

3. Sweet July Sweet Dreams Candle

Sweet July Sweet Dreams Candle
Source: Courtesy of Sweet July

If your goal is to slow down more in 2025, a beautiful candle with a soothing scent will be just the incentive you need to take it easy and savor the moment. 

Shop Now

4. Mindful Moon Deck

Mindful Moon Deck
Source: Courtesy of Introvert N The City

The mindful moon deck is for you if you need a constant reminder of your greatness. It includes 50 inspiring cards that will feed you greatness daily. 

Shop Now

5. The Playbook

The Playbook
Source: Courtesy of Chaila R. Scott

You need a guide to stay on track with your personal growth goals. This book provides proven methods and practical strategies to help you embrace abundance in every aspect of your life. With reflective exercises, actionable steps, and a focus on self-love and resilience, Scott invites you to break free from limiting beliefs and cultivate a mindset of possibility. 

Shop Now

