5 Times Whitney Houston’s Legendary Talents Made History

The late great Whitney Houston would have turned 59 yesterday, but her incredible musical legacy has left an unforgettable mark on fans worldwide.

Houston was born in Newark to gospel singer Cissy Houston on August 9, 1963. The incredible singer grew up surrounded by music and honed her craft with some of the greats, too. She is the cousin of the legendary Dionne Warwick, and her godmother was Aretha Franklin, the iconic “Queen of Soul.” With help for her mother and extended family, Houston primed her vocal chops as a choir singer at New Hope Baptist Church throughout the late 60s and 70s. “Whitney’s mother and cousins nurtured her passion for gospel music since birth,” according to a biography on Houston’s website.

Her legendary singing career quickly skyrocketed at a young age. The star first appeared as a backup singer on Chaka Khan’s hit song “I’m Every Woman” in 1978. Months later, Houston’s life changed after she gave a stellar performance at a New York nightclub. Arista Records exec Clive Davis signed the rising star on the spot after he watched her tear down the venue with her soaring vocals.

Houston made history with a slew of hit songs and iconic awards before her untimely passing in 2012. We miss you dearly, Whitney! In honor of the star’s birthday, let’s take a look back at five of her most career-defining moments.

