6 Beauty Stick Products Worth Adding To Your Shopping List

Prepare to make room in your beauty vault!
Thanks to the ever-growing beauty industry, there are always new additions on the block that’ll take your beauty game to the next level. Case in point: Beauty stick products!
Beauty stick products are game-changing tubes that are solid forms of beauty essentials we know and love — from makeup to skincare products. These compact finds come in major clutch to help free up space in your beauty bag and keep your products all in one piece. In other words, the days of spending your coins on products that crumble before use are over.
Additionally, beauty sticks are known for being travel-friendly and boasting buildable formulas known to last from day to night.
This product makes application a breeze and stays in one piece while in transit. Not to mention, these versatile products make touch-ups on the go easy as can be and minimizes clutter in your makeup bag. So, it’s easy to see why beauty mavens can’t get enough of the must-have.
Since lightweight, minimalist beauty looks are on-trend for the summer season, beauty stick products are in popular demand. Unlike some makeup products that require makeup brushes for application, you can dot the beauty stick on your canvas and blend it with your fingertips. As a result, you get a gorgeous wash of color or coverage right where you need it.
Here at HelloBeautiful, we take pride in putting the right beauty products on your radar. So, if you’re ready to explore the world of beauty stick products, you’ve come to the right place. From bronzer to sunscreen, we’ve compiled a list of six must-have beauty sticks that may change how you shop for beauty essentials. That said, get your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection, stretch your fingers, and get ready to cruise through some of your favorite brands. Happy shopping!
1. NARS The Multiple Cream Blush, Lip and Eye StickSource:Getty
If you’re a fan of NARS, you already know that you can count on the brand to deliver products that blend perfectly. So, of course, the Multiple Cream Blush, Lip, and Eye Stick follow suit. Boasting a unique cream-to-powder formula, this number awakens your canvas with a flush of color ranging from an au-natural look to an intense finish — the choice is yours. You can opt for warm highlight to create dimension, a layer under foundation or tinted moisturizer for a lit-from-within glow, or a layer under blush for extra oomph. This number is made with vitamin E and açai oil that protects the skin with every wear. Best of all, this multi-use stick comes in three shimmer shades and two radiant finishes to complement any beauty look.Shop Now
2. NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick 2-in-1 Highlight & ContourSource:Target
You can never go wrong with a 2-in-2 offering. The NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick 2-in-1 Highlight & Contour Stick has a cult following for good reason. The duo —available in five pairings — works like a charm to easily shape, brighten, and contour every angle of your face. Apply the darker end to the hollows of your cheeks and the lighter hue to your brow bone, Cupid’s bow, bridge of the nose, tip of your nose, and center of your chin (the high points of your face), and blend away. Remember, a little goes a long way, so you can expect the product to go the distance.Shop Now
3. Mented Cosmetics Color Intense Eyeshadow StickSource:Target
In need of an eyeshadow stick that’s buildable and dries quickly? It’s time to get acquainted with the Mented Cosmetics Color Intense Eyeshadow Stick. Available in one matte and three shimmer shades, this highly-pigmented offering offers up to 10 hours of lasting waterproof wear and has a soft, creamy formula that applies to skin like butter. It truly gets no better.Shop Now
4. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Glow SkinstickSource:Sephora
Dewy-looking skin is officially on the menu! Instead of flaunting an intense shimmer with glitter, the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Glow Skinstick switches things up to provide a natural-looking iridescent glow. It has a super-soft lightweight formula that easily glides over the skin and adds sheen right where you need it.Shop Now
5. Elta MD UV Stick broad Spectrum SPF 50Source:Dermstore
Whether you’re new to the beauty game or a novice, it’s important to remember the law — sunscreen is always a must! That said, the Elta MD UV Stick broad Spectrum SPF 50 is worth adding to your skincare collection. Made with all skin types in mind, this mineral sunscreen uses broad spectrum SPF 50 to protect skin from sun rays.Shop Now
6. Pixi On The Glow Bronze Tinted Moisturizer Stick BronzerSource:Target
If you ask me, bronzer is an unsung hero in makeup application. The essential is perfect for perking up tired-looking skin, provides a sun-kissed glow, and gives your canvas a more sculpted look. The Pixi On The Glow Bronze Tinted Moisturizer Stick Bronzer lives up to the hype and then some. Thanks to its multi-use formula, you can lightly apply the product to places where the sun hits, including the chin, cheeks, nose, and temples, to glow like a disco ball.Shop Now