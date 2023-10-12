Tis the season to trade in your summer slides and sandals for fall/winter boots. The transition between seasons always feels aggressive. One weekend, you’re in a tank top and slides; the next, you’re bundled up in an oversized cardigan and Ugg boots.
As the shift occurs, so do the trends, and we’re noticing lots of fly boots as we settle into cozy season. From the platform boots that rocked the 90s to the classic stiletto over-the-knee situation, this fall and winter is all about nostalgic, statement-making footwear.
In addition to the platform and pointed-toe shoes, we’re also seeing lots of chunky lug boots. And thanks to Beyonce and her Renaissance tour fashion, you can expect a creative spin on the classic cowboy boot. This year, our footwear plays with textures. Expect to see your typical everyday boot with a shearling finish for some extra razzle-dazzle.
We’ve guided you on fragrances, must-have jackets, and copper hairstyles for the fall season, and now we’re introducing fancy footwear. If you’re looking for suggestions on upgrading your boots this season, here are six styles to prepare you for the fall and winter months.
RELATED ARTICLES: These 8 Fall Jackets Will Have You Covered In Style
7 Perfect Fall Fragrances For Cuddle Season
Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
6 Boots To Jumpstart Your Fall/Winter Wardrobe
6 Boots To Jumpstart Your Fall/Winter Wardrobe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. STUART WEITZMAN XCurve 85 Faux Shearling Slouch Knee High BootsSource:Website
Stuart Weitzman’s XCurve 85 Faux Shearling Slouch Knee High Boots are the business, and I know this first hand. While ramping up my fall wardrobe, I invested in these statement-making boots. They are comfortable and perfect for a winter slay.Shop Now
2. ASOS DESIGN Adelphi premium leather chelsea boots in blackSource:Website
The ASOS Design has a lot of great pieces, including the Adelphi Premium Leather Chelsea Boots in black. I’ve also added these to my fall wardrobe, and I love them because of their versatility. You can dress them down with jeans, or you can throw on a casual dress to make a funky statement.Shop Now
3. Faux Shearling Block Heel BootsSource:Website
When I saw Forever 21’s Faux Shearling Block Heel Boots, I knew I had to get them. My brain went through the various ways to wear them, which excited me. Picture this: boyfriend jeans tucked into the boots, a cropped graphic tee-shirt, and an oversized sweater. Its a vibe!Shop Now
4. Coach Carter BootieSource:Website
Coach’s Carter Bootie is for the girlies who want to make a sassy office slay. The animal print boots can easily transition from business to after-hour activities.
Shop Now
5. Steve Madden Epic Black Distressed BootsSource:Website
Thigh-high boots will always make a statement. The ultra-sexy style accentuates the legs and upgrades any outfit. If you’re looking for footwear that will accentuate your thighs, look no further than Steve Madden’s Epic Black Distressed Boots.
Shop Now
6. ASOS DESIGN Captivate extreme platform knee boots in blackSource:Website
And if the skinny heel and pointed-toe look isn’t your preference, you’ll love ASOS Design’s Captivate Extreme Platform Knee Boots. In the 90s, platform heels were the shoe of choice. Now they’re making a comeback, and we’re not mad at it!Shop Now