6 Fashion Pieces That Will Spice Up Your Summer Wardrobe

Summer, is that you?! It’s that time again for rooftop brunch dates and Instagram-worthy summer fashions. Stow away your spring ensembles and haul in that wardrobe that will have you slaying the heat like a cool breeze. Summer is an exciting season for most. It’s a time to unwind, vacation, and often gather with friends and family. And nothing says summer like a fun-filled event that you can enjoy with loved ones while serving summer style simultaneously!

Summer trends hit the runways earlier this year, and according to fashion designers, this summer is all about color, color, and more color. Throw in some 90s styles, metallics, and sheer looks to go with those bright colors, and you are guaranteed to be fashion-forward this warm season.

Curating a summer wardrobe is about getting your staples together (i.e., jean shorts, crop tops, sets, sneakers, dresses, sandals, etc.) and then finding pieces to make those staples pop. We are sure you have your core summer fashion wardrobe lined up, so our style obligation is to point out some popping pieces that will add drama to your summer attire. Whether you plan to sit pretty at several day parties, be the queen of brunch, or live your soft life on somebody’s beach, these pieces are for you.

