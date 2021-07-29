6 National Lipstick Day Deals That Will Add Some Spice To Your Pout

One word, eight letters: lipstick. It’s known as the one makeup product that packs a mighty punch. With the benefits of helping us define the shape of our pouts, to giving our beauty beats a sensational pop of color, you can’t go wrong with stocking up on this essential. Hence why July 29th, aka National Lipstick Day, is a celebration worth partaking in.
Known as an ode to one of the most popular beauty products ever created, a plethora of brands are getting on the celebration by offering the best deals on lipstick, lip gloss, lip balms and more lip essentials. It’s already a known fact that not all brands create lippies that are brown skin-friendly. So, it’s even more important to show our Black beauty brands some extra love.
If you’re down to shop your favorite lippies without breaking the bank, you’ve come to the right place. From gorgeous nudes to perfect reds that will take your full glam and no makeup, makeup looks to the next level, we’ve compiled a list of six Black beauty brands that you must shop. Grab you credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection, make some space on your vanity and get ready to shop your faves sans the hefty price tag.
Here is our list of the best National Lipstick Day Beauty Sales. Happy Shopping!
1. Nude Cosmetics See Thru GlossSource:Nude Cosmetics
Glass-looking lips your forte? If so, you may want to add the Nude Cosmetics See Thru Gloss ($15.00, Nudecosmetics.co) to your collection. This offering come in clutch to give your lips a super-shiny finish with an au natural pop. Enjoy 10% off with code HELLOBEAUTIFUL.Shop Now
2. The Lip Bar Catwalk LipstickSource:The Lip Bar
We couldn’t do a National Lipstick Day Deal round-up without adding The Lip Bar into the mix. The brand is coming in hot with over 50 shades up for grabs. And with best sellers like Bawse Lady that’s been dubbed by makeup lovers as the perfect shade of red fully stocked, your makeup collection will thank you. Enjoy buy two get one deal plus free shipping on all shades of lipstick, lip gloss and matte lippies. Plus, you can also get a free lippie with the purchase of The Lip Bar’s new Easy Beauty Bundle.Shop Now
3. Prime Beauty Cosmetics Make It Matte Liquid LipsticksSource:Prime Beauty Cosmetics
If there is one makeup brand you should have on your radar, it’s Prime Beauty Cosmetics. The brainchild of Shemika Harmitt, this brand offers a slew of makeup essentials including the Prime Beauty Cosmetics Make It Matte Liquid Lipsticks($15.00, Primebeautycosmetics.com). Perfect for all brown girls, you finally won’t have to go through trial and error to find your hippie match. Enjoy buy one get one half off with code LIPSTICKDAY on all lipsticks.Shop Now
4. BLK/OPL Precision Lip DefinerSource:Black Opal
Lip liner is known to complete a makeup look. Thanks to the BLK/OPL Precision Lip Definer ($6.50,Blackopalbeauty.com), you’ll be able to keep your lip color in place without the fear of smudging, bleeding or transfer. Enjoy a cool 20% off of all lip products. No code needed.Shop Now
5. A-Billi Cosmetics Foreigner Pigmented GlossSource:A-Billi Cosmetics
For folks that love a high-shine pigmented pout, look no further than A-Billi Cosmetics. The A-Billi Cosmetics Foreigner Pigmented Gloss ($12.00, Abillicosmetics.com) comes in seven vibrant shades that are sure to take your beauty game to the next level. From plum to rust shades, your lips will do all of the talking. Enjoy 29% off all products!Shop Now
6. Dosso Beauty #SummertimeFine Lustre Lip Gloss CollectionSource:Dosso Beauty
Last but certainly not least, we have Dosso Beauty. The brand is coming all the way through with the #SummertimeFine Lustre Lip Gloss Collection ($35.00, Dossobeauty.com) that features three shades: sheer pink, light pink with glitter, and a subtle pink shade. Enjoy 10% off the #Summertime Fine set.Shop Now