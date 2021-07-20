6 Times Chloe Bailey Has Been Serving Curves For The Girls On Instagram

Chloe Bailey’s sultry but shy vibe has captured the hearts of our generation. The girls are rooting for her, the boys want to date her, and across that spectrum, everyone is taken by her undeniable talent.
For some time, Chloe and Halle shared an Instagram account. Earlier this year the two decided to part ways, opting to share their individual personalities on their own pages. Out the gate, people learned a few things about the two: Chloe loved to express herself through daring fashion choices, sexy dance numbers and viral TikTok challenges, while Halle showed off her subtle, laidback vibe through her occasional posts.
One of the major takeaways from the Instagram separation, is that Chloe can kill just about anything she wears. Because she is usually styled by Zerina Akers, her outfits almost always reflect a sexy, youthful, confident woman. Over the last couple of weeks, the singer has been giving us body-ody-ody goals in a few jaw-dropping numbers. In case you missed it, here are 6 times Chloe served curves for the girls.
1. Masterpiece
As I write this post, Chloe hit us with a heavenly slay. The singer wore a muted pink bodysuit, with her long hair covered in a white wrap. She captioned the photo, “Masterpiece,” in which Meagan Good agreed. “Facts 😍 😍 😍,” the actress commented.
2. Blue Bandit
With a freshly beat face and a sick outfit, Chloe Bailey brought the heat on Instagram. The singer casually posed in a navy blue and grey single-shoulder crop top with matching navy blue flare pants.
3. Poison Ivy
Flexing from inside the jeep, Chloe posed in a green printed two-piece by Daily Paper. She partnered the set with a pair of green sunglasses.
4. Vroom Vroom
Whew! Chloe garnered all the attention when she wore this orange cut-out dress. Janelle Monae commented with”👑 “, while model Duckie Thot commented, “she outsideeeee”. Zerina left her stamp of approval with a simple, ” 🔥 🔥 🔥 “.
5. Sheer Shorts
If anyone could pull these sheer, ruffled shorts off, Chloe can. The denim and chiffon set isn’t your typical outfit, but then again nothing about this sultry singer is.
6. Lawd Have Mercy
Chloe made people sweat during a night out with the gowrls. Clad in a black latex mini dress, the singer partied it up with Megan Thee Stallion, JT, and her stylist Zerina. Chloe’s caption accurately captured the mood of all her followers. “Lawd have mercy,” she wrote.