6 Times Doja Cat’s Unique Style Left Us Inspired

Doja Cat’s quirky personality undoubtedly spills over to her music and taste in fashion. She has minimal rules when it comes to style, and that makes her fun to watch. Whether it’s a bold gothic look or a soft glam moment, the

Kiss Me More

singer pulls it off without a hitch.

Earlier this summer, Doja cut off her hair and began rocking a number of fun looks partnered with edgy makeup. When folks questioned her glam decisions during fashion week, she let the haters know that she doesn’t follow the rules they created about what looks good and what doesn’t.

Let ’em know, Doja!

Like Janelle Monae, Doja Cat views fashion threw an artistic eye. Born under the Libra zodiac sign, it’s in her nature to express herself through physical appearance. Today the rapper turns 27 years old. In honor of her solar return, we’re counting down six times the Woman singer wowed us with her unique style.

