Tia Mowry is a beloved Black entertainer. Since her debut alongside her twin sister Tamera Mowry on Sister, Sister, in the 90s, she has been a positive role model<to her fans. We've been rocking with Tia since she was a pre-teen and now, well into womanhood, she continues to inspire us with her ever-evolving brand and dedication to being her best self.
Tia Mowry is the cover star of our June/July ‘Truth’ issue, where she opens up about her life-changing experience in therapy, the grief of losing her grandmother and niece, and how it all challenged her to pursue happiness like never before.
Letter From The Editor: Tia Mowry Is In Her Blessings Era
Through dozens of bodies of work like Sister, Sister, The Game, Twitches, The Mistletones, Seventeen Again, and her various platforms on Instagram, Tik Tok, Youtube, and Tia And Tamera reality TV show, Tia’s #blackgirlmagic resonates with us all.
When asked where she sees herself in the next few years, Tia responded, “People often ask me, ‘Where do you see yourself in 10 years or 15 years?’ and I see myself living in Portofino, Italy, having a nice glass of wine and eating some pasta. And just enjoying my life.”
BTS: Tia Mowry Covers HelloBeautiful ‘Truth’ Cover
As we explore this new version of Tia, in her self-proclaimed “blessings era,” we’re also looking back at her growth over the years. keep scrolling to see these throwback photos of Tia from the 90s til now.
62 Photos Of Tia Mowry Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Tia Mowry 2023Source:Getty
Tia Mowry attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
2. Tia Mowry 2022Source:Getty
Tia Mowry is seen outside “The Today Show” on November 16, 2022 in New York City.
3. Tia Mowry 2022Source:Getty
Tia Mowry and a friend were seen leaving dinner at Catch Steak restaurant on December 01, 2022 West Hollywood, CA.
4. Tia Mowry 2022Source:Getty
Tia Mowry attends Revolve x AT&T Present Revolve Winterland on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
5. Tia Mowry 2022Source:Getty
Tia Mowry is seen on December 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
6. Tia Mowry 2021Source:Getty
Tia Mowry attends The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment, presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
7. Tia Mowry 2021Source:Getty
Tia Mowry attends the Brooks Brothers Hosts Special Holiday Celebration To Benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 11, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.
8. Tia Mowry 2021Source:Getty
Tia Mowry attends Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles Premiere held at The Regency Village Theatre on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
9. Tia Mowry 2020Source:Getty
Tia Mowry-Hardrict attends the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
10. Tia Mowry 2020Source:Getty
Tia Mowry attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on February 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
11. Tia Mowry 2019Source:Getty
Actor Tia Mowry attends the 2019 U.S. Vets Salute Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
12. Tia Mowry 2019Source:Getty
Tia Mowry-Hardrict arrives at the Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
13. Tia Mowry 2018Source:Getty
Tia Mowry is seen on March 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA.
14. Tia Mowry 2018Source:Getty
Tia Mowry attends a Back-To-School block party at The Park at The Grove on August 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
15. Tia Mowry 2017Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry attends the 18th annual Mattel Party On The Pier at Pacific Parkâ Santa Monica Pier on November 5, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.
16. Tia Mowry 2017Source:Getty
Tia Mowry attends The Tot holiday pop-up celebration at Laduree at the Grove on December 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
17. Tia Mowry 2016Source:Getty
Tia Mowry attends the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation’s 27th annual ‘A Time For Heroes’ at Smashbox Studios on October 23, 2016 in Culver City, California.
18. Tia Mowry 2016Source:Getty
Tia Mowry-Hardrict attends the 2016 BET Awards.
19. Tia Mowry 2015Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry is seen outside “Huff Post Live” on December 4, 2015 in New York City.
20. Tia Mowry 2015Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry attends the celebrity family Sunday funday toy drive and screening of “Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip” at AMC Century City 15 theater on December 13, 2015 in Century City, California.
21. Tia Mowry 2014Source:Getty
Tia Mowry premiere of ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ Hollywood, CA November 20, 2014
22. Tia Mowry 2014Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry arrives at the premiere of Disney’s “Muppets Most Wanted'” held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
23. Tia Mowry 2014Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry arrives at the premiere of “Transcendence” held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood.
24. Tia Mowry 2013Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry-Hardrict arrives at the 2013 TeenNick HALO Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on November 17, 2013 in Hollywood, California.
25. Tia Mowry 2013Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry-Hardrict arrives at the March Of Dimes’ Celebration Of Babies Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Hills Hotel on December 6, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.
26. Tia Mowry 2013Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry-Hardrict arrives for the Premiere Of Summit Entertainment’s “Warm Bodies” held at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on January 29, 2013 in Hollywood, California.
27. Tia Mowry 2013Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry attends Fox Teen Choice Awards 2013 held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on August 11, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
28. Tia Mowry 2012Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry participates in the NBC Universal Winter Tour All-Star Party held at The Athenaeum on January 06, 2012 in Pasadena, California.
29. Tia Mowry 2012Source:Getty
Tia Mowry is seen on August 27, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
30. Tia Mowry 2011Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry arrives for the 42nd NAACP Image Awards Nominees’ Luncheon at Beverly Hills Hotel on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.
31. Tia Mowry 2011Source:Getty
Tia Mowry attends the “Battle: Los Angeles” premiere at Kerasotes Showplace Icon Theaters on March 10, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois.
32. Tia Mowry 2011Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry arrives at the 42nd Annual NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
33. Tia Mowry 2011Source:Getty
Tia Mowry arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of “Battle: Los Angeles: at the Regency Village Theatre on March 8, 2011 in Westwood, California.
34. Tia Mowry 2010Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry arrives at the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
35. Tia Mowry 2009Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry arrives at the 40th NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on February 12, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
36. Tia Mowry 2009Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry NIKE Presents Hollywood’s Exclusive Entertainment League at The Ricardo Montalban Theatre on December 2, 2009 in Hollywood, California.
37. Tia Mowry 2009Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry arrives at the 40th NAACP Image Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on February 12, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
38. Tia Mowry 2008Source:Getty
Tia Mowry attends First Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Hills Hotel on February 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, CA.
39. Tia Mowry 2008Source:Getty
Tia Mowry attends W Magazine’s Hollywood Affair Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 20, 2008 in West Hollywood, CA.
40. Tia Mowry 2008Source:Getty
Tia Mowry attends ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT EMMY PARTY SPONSORED BY ‘PEOPLE’ at Walt Disney Concert Hall on September 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, CA.
41. Tia Mowry 2008Source:Getty
Tia Mowry during 38th Annual NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States.
42. Tia Mowry 2008Source:Getty
Tia Mowry during The CW Winter TCA All Star Party- Arrivals at Ritz Carlton in Pasadena, California, United States.
43. Tia Mowry 2007Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry arrives at the Los Angeles premiere “P.S I Love You” at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on December 9, 2007 in Hollywood, California.
44. Tia Mowry 2007Source:Getty
Tia Mowry during “A Time For Heroes” Sponsored by Disney to Benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation – Arrivals at Wadsworth Theater in Westwood, California, United States.
45. Tia Mowry 2007Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry arrives at “Rock The Vote” hosted by Christina Aguilera at Kitson Men on November 13, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.
46. Tia Mowry 2007Source:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 11: Tia Mowry attends “The Great Debaters” Premiere – Arrivals at Arclight Cinemas on November 11, 2007 in Hollywood, CA.
47. Tia Mowry 2006Source:Getty
Los Angeles premiere of ‘Last Holiday’ in Hollywood, United States on January 12, 2006 – Tia Mowry at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Last Holiday’ at the Cinerama Dome.
48. Tia Mowry 2006Source:Getty
Tia Mowry of “The Game” during The CW Summer 2006 TCA Press Tour at Ritz Carlton in Pasadena, CA, United States.
49. Tia Mowry 2006Source:Getty
NEW YORK – MAY 18: Actress Tia Mowry attends the CW Television Network Upfront at Madison Square Garden May 18, 2006 in New York City.
50. Tia Mowry 2006Source:Getty
Tia Mowry at the Ritz Carlton in Pasadena, California.
51. Tia Mowry 2006Source:Getty
Tia Mowry during The CW Launch Party – Arrivals at WB Main Lot in Burbank, California, United States.
52. Tia Mowry 2006Source:Getty
Tia Mowry during “Tiger Cruise” Los Angeles Premiere at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California, United States.
53. Tia Mowry 2006Source:Getty
Tia Mowry attends Entertainment Tonight and People Magazine Hosts Annual Emmy After Party-Inside at Mondrian on August 27, 2006.
54. Tia Mowry 2006Source:Getty
Tia Mowry attends Entertainment Tonight and People Magazine Hosts Annual Emmy After Party at Mondrian on August 27, 2006.
55. Tia Mowry 2005Source:Getty
Tia Mowry during Essence Hollywood Issue Party at Deep in Hollywood, California.
56. “Josie and the Pussycats” 2001Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry arrives at the premiere of “Josie and the Pussycats.”
57. Tia Mowry 1999Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry attends the Fifth Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards on September 3, 1999 at Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California.
58. Tia Mowry 1999Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry attends the 13th Annual American Comedy Awards on February 7, 1999 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.
59. Tia Mowry 1999Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry attends the 30th Annual NAACP Image Awards on February 14, 1999 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.
60. Tia Mowry 1999Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry attends the WB Network Winter TCA Press Tour on January 7, 1999 at Il Fornaio Restaurant in Pasadena, California.
61. Tia Mowry 1999Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry attends the Fifth Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards on September 3, 1999 at Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California.
62. Tia Mowry 1998Source:Getty
Actress Tia Mowry attends “The Phantom of the Opera” Opening Night Performance on August 29, 1998 at Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California.