Listen Live
Close
News

6ix9ine Takes Big L For Making Jokes On Demi Lovato’s Addiction Battle

Published on November 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Source: @6ix9ine / Instagram

The king troll has crossed the line.

Recently, Tekashi 6ix9ine made a disgusting comment about singer Demi Lovato. The New Mexico artist has been open about her struggle with addiction. Back in 2018, Lovato overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl. Since then, she has tried to keep a narrow path. Tekashi, on a podcast, recently spoke about the nostalgic show iCarly and mentioned Demi, “Remember iCarly? She does drugs now.” The host tries to clean up the comment, saying she believes Lovato is currently clean from drugs. 6ix9ine insists it will not be for long, “She’s gonna relapse, let’s send her a gift.”

Insisting that he planned to drop off a gift of drugs for her.

Fans online instantly roasted 6ix9ine for the uncalled-for comments about Demi Lovato. The NY struggle rapper has always made headlines for his comments, but this one takes the cake.

Related Stories

6ix9ine is also facing potential prison time for violating his probation stemming from his 2019 RICO case. His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, is pushing for house arrest instead, as the rapper is currently facing three months behind bars. Lazzaro argued that serving more time in prison would be “much more severe, difficult, and even dangerous” for 6ix9ine.

Check out how users reacted to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s comments about Demi Lovato’s struggle with addiction below.

6ix9ine Takes Big L For Making Jokes On Demi Lovato’s Addiction Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Facts

2. Fans react to 6ix9ine’s comments

3. Users online remind Tekashi to be humble

4. TikTok User breaks down the process of recovery and how it should never be used as a joke

5. Some call 6ix9ine’s comments disgusting

6. More TikTok reactions

7. SMH…

8. Social media is roasting Teksahi right now

9. LOL

10. 6ix9ine has to hold this L…

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
73 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

25 Items
Food & Drink

Veterans Day: 25 Restaurants Offering Free or Discounted Meals in NEO

Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

11 Items
Local

Cleveland Food Resources for Families Impacted by SNAP Cutoff

Entertainment

Rapper Too Short’s Brother Killed During Shooting In Oakland, CA

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Obituaries

Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Nas Celebrate the Culture That Changed the World

Celebrity News

Kehlani Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted After UK Show

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close