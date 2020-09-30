7 Best Translucent Powders For A Flawless Beauty Beat

No matter how much time you spend beating your face to perfection, your work is not complete without a little help from your favorite translucent powders. A simple layer of translucent powder can prevent your makeup from moving, fading, or worse, transferring your foundation onto your expensive white shirt.
Yup, translucent powders come in major clutch in any makeup regimen. They even help to disguise imperfections so you can step out with your best face. Of course, when it comes to finding the best translucent powders that are brown-girl friendly, not too many make the cut. Some formulas can leave you looking very ghostly and others can simple dry you out. So, it can be a task to find the perfect match for Black skin.
Thankfully, the days of looking to certain brands to bridge the gap are over. There are a plethora of Black-owned makeup companies that have steppe dup to the plate. So you can use translucent powder without fear. Here at Hello Beautiful, it’s our mission to spread love and support our Black creatives. So, if you’re in the shopping mood, grab your credit card and cruise through our list of translucent powders from Black-owned and Black-founded brands.
1. Pat McGrath Skin Festish Sublime Perfection PowderSource:Pat McGrath Labs
Of course, we had to include the mother of makeup, Pat McGrath! The Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Powder ($55.00, Patmcgrath.com) lives up to its name. It’s a luxurious and silky take on a translucent powder that sets your makeup perfectly. And its formulated to match the foundation shades for the ideal pairing.
2. Iman Cosmetics Luxury Translucent PowderSource:Iman Cosmetics
Iman Cosmetics Luxury Translucent Powder ($20.00, Imancosmetics.com) is another one of our favorites. This formula has a lightweight feel that controls oils and mattifies the skin without the dried out feel.
3. Juvia’s Place I Am Magic Setting PowderSource:Juvia's Place
All-day wearability is a must for any translucent powder and Juvia’s Place I Am Magic Loose Setting Powder ($12.00, Juviasplace.com) won’t disappoint. This powder gives skin a natural feel for comfortable wear. You can use it to set foundation, concealer, and highlighter. Plus, you can grab this bad boy in five different shades.
4. Mented Cosmetics Skin Silk Loose Setting Powder DuosSource:Mented cosmetics
We love a translucent powder that brings a little more to the table and the Mented Cosmetics Skin Silk Loose Setting Powder ($45.00, Mentedcosmetics.com) is that girl. This formula has vitamin C which helps to brighten the appearance of the skin. The powder also glides seamlessly onto the skin to prevent a cakey appearance.
5. Fenty Beauty PRO FILT’R INSTANT RETOUCH SETTING POWDERSource:Fenty Beauty
You already know that the good folks over at Fenty Beauty are serving up major heat. The Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powders ($32.00, Fentybeauty.com) come in a wide variety of shades to suit every skin tone. It’s weightless, sheer, and blends seamlessly into the skin.
6. Prime Beauty Cosmetics Locked In Loose PowdersSource:Prime Beauty Cosmetics
Prime Beauty Cosmetics has been killing the game. The brainchild of Shemika Harmitt, the brand has quickly become a cult favorite for makeup lovers. And since Jackie Aina is a devoted fan, you already know this is a brand you can trust. Prime Beauty Cosmetics Locked In Loose Powders ($25.00, Primebeautycosmetics.com) has just launched and they live up to every expectation. They come in four shades for very deep to dark tones and give your skin a smooth flawless finish without any flashback.
7. Glamazon Beauty Cosmetics Perfect Pressed PowderSource:Glamazon Beauty Cosmetics
While Glamazon Beauty Cosmetics is working with a semi-translucent powder, it’s one worth adding to your collection. The Perfect Pressed Powder ($25.00, Glamazonbeautycosmetics.com) sets foundation and removes shine from your skin for a natural look. All you need is a fluffy powder brush to make it happen.