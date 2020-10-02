CLOSE
7 Black-Owned Beauty Products To Shop This Week

Beneath Your Mask Remedy Conditioning Lip Balm

At a time where the industry was mostly dominated by our white counterparts, there has been an influx of Black beauty brands. While it has been a difficult road, many of our favorite brands have become household names. And we couldn’t be any more proud.

So, when it comes to shopping the beauty space, we always show our Black creatives the love they deserve. And since we can always count on our likeminded brothers and sisters to push through with the best, we don’t mind spending our coins without a second thought.

And now is the perfect time to re-up on some of your cult favorites. Whether your makeup, skincare, haircare, or body care collections are dwindling down, these brands can get your collection back in order. Grab your credit card and get ready to cruise the must-have beauty picks for this week.

1. LUV SCRUB Mesh Body Exfoliator

There is no better way to give your skin a thorough clean than with the LUV SCRUB Mesh Body Exfoliator ($18.00, Luvscrub.com). This shower tool works to clean every inch of your body with ease—including hard-to-reach areas.

2. Mielle Organics Honey & Ginger Edge Gel

Need help laying your edges? Mielle Organics Honey & Ginger Edge Gel ($12.99, mielleorganics.com) can get you together. This edge gel provides your hair with a soft, manageable hold without the sticky feel.

3. Urban Hydration Mist

Sometimes your skin needs a quick refresh. And the Urban Hydration Vanilla Everything Mist ($14.99, Urbanhydration.com) can balance out your skin. It’s made with vitamin B-rich vanilla and coconut oil that helps to soother skin and repair its overall appearance.

 

4. Fenty Cream Bronzer

Bronzer is a brown girl’s best friend. Fenty Beauty’s Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer ($32.00, Fentybeauty.com) blends right into the skin to leave you with a soft contour. Best of all, they’re buildable without the greasy and unnatural look.

5. Camille Rose Naturals Curl Maker

Every natural has struggled with limp and stiff curls. And thanks to Camille Rose’s Curl Maker ($22.00, Camillerose.com) you can get bouncy and defined curls with every use. 

6. PURE TROPIX BRIGHTENING ELIXIR

Give your skin the extra love it needs with an elixir. The Pure Tropix Brightening Elixir ($45.00, Puretropix.com) absorbs into the skin quickly to create a protective moisture barrier while naturally stimulating the production of collagen and elastin to keep your skin in shape.

 

7. Black Girl Sunscreen

Even though the Fall season is upon us, that doesn’t mean that you should leave sunscreen behind. Black Girl Sunscreen ($18.99, Blackgirlsunscreen.com) helps to moisturize your skin and protect it from the sun to help your melanin maintain its radiance. 

