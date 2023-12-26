7 Celebrity Capricorns Who Have Seamlessly Reached GOAT Status

If you want to learn the secret to success, study a celebrity Capricorn. After all, they don’t call them the GOAT for nothing! Their hard-working, ambitious, and disciplined attributes speak to their ability to be the greatest in whatever they touch. Ruled by Saturn, the planet of iron fists, the 10th zodiac sign carries a sense of responsibility and determination that prioritizes getting the bag.
Capricorns are born between December 22 and January 19. The Earth sign is known for its business-savvy mindset, love of luxury, and controlled emotions. If you want to see a Capricorn cry, mess with their ability to make money. Those born under the sign rarely put anything above their desire to build an empire. And because of their practical, determined, and responsible nature, Capricorns fixate on goals until they’ve been accomplished.
Some of our favorite celebrity capricorns include Issa Rae, Michelle Obama, and Coco Jones. These women are perfect examples of the undeniable drive the sign exudes. In an interview on The Big Tigger Show, Rae told the host that she doesn’t want to explore motherhood just yet because it would potentially delay her career goals.
“I don’t want to be slowed down for any reason. And, my friends are like, ‘Girl, it’s not gone slow you down it’s fine.’ But I don’t believe them,” she said.
Regarding style, Capricorns opt for classic silhouettes that exude power and leadership. Their specialty is well-tailored suits, alluring colors, striking patterns, luxurious fabrics, and high-end designer threads. They work hard, and their clothing reflects it. They prefer to invest in timeless pieces over trendy garb.
To know a Capricorn is to love them. Most are turned off by their controlled emotions and extremely logical mindset, but you can learn a lot from the sign. Because they don’t wear their hearts on their sleeves, you’ll never see them sweat.
Capricorns, its your time to shine! Here are 7 Caps who are the greatest of all time.
7 Celebrity Capricorns Who Have Seamlessly Reached GOAT Status
1. LeBron JamesSource:Getty
LeBron James, born December 30, is known as the GOAT of the basketball world. His stats speak for itself. James competed in 10 NBA Finals, won 4 NBA championships, won the inaugural NBA Cup in 2023 with the Lakers, and won 2 Olympic goal Medals with the U.S. men’s national team. That’s not all; James is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. Not to mention the various MVP awards he’s accumulated over the years. The billionaire is the definition of a Capricorn.
2. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Born January 4, Coco Jones has been in the game longer than you think. The former Disney kid is one of the few who successfully transitioned from child star to R&B superstar.
Her role as Hillary Banks on Peacock’s The Fresh Prince of Belair reintroduced her to the world, and her blossoming music career is what’s keeping us on her radar. The ICU crooner oozes boss babe vibes.
3. Blue IvySource:Getty
Blue Ivy Carter, born January 7, is one of the most successful 11-year-olds of our generation. Some might think she feels a lot of pressure to succeed because of her famous parents, Jay-Z and Beyonce. The truth is, her Capricorn nature is the driving force behind her desire to create big wins for herself.
The pre-teen can casually boast that she’s won a Grammy award, a few NAACP awards, and a Soul Train Music award, among others, all before the age of 12.
4. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty
Mary J Blige, born January 11, is an artist who has remained relevant over her 35 years in the entertainment industry. She has the drive of a Capricorn, dabbling in everything from acting to philanthropy, annual summits, and so much more.
5. Issa RaeSource:Getty
From YouTube to serial entrepreneur, Issa Rae epitomizes a Capricorn. Born January 12, the starlet is all about her business. In a 2021 interview with Self, Rae said she’s often called a “workaholic.”
In the same interview, she reveals that children are not a priority right now. “I want to do as much as I can while I still can. I know it’s not the proper mentality to think that kids will slow you down, but I do feel that way.”
6. Regina KingSource:Getty
Regina King, born January 15, went from playing Brenda Jenkins in 227 to an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy award-winning actress and director. King is our national treasure. Her iconic roles have been implanted in Black culture, and she continues to create a space for Black stories through her eyes as a director.
7. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty
Former First Lady Michelle Obama oozes style, grace, and ambition directly related to her Capricorn sun. Born January 17, our forever First Lady captured our hearts as we watched her navigate life in the White House for two presidential terms.
Only a Capricorn could dodge public scrutiny in a stoic, classy manner. Her infamous line, “When they go low, we go high,” speaks to the Capricorn’s ability to control their emotions. You’ll never see them sweat because it indicates giving your power away.
8. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
