Pop Smoke’s burgeoning career was cut short early Wednesday (February 19) when the New York rapper was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles.

He exploded onto the scene back in 2019 with “Welcome To The Party,” following up shortly with “Dior.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Pop Smoke was only 20 years old at the time of his death, but created memorable music that was sure to invigorate any party. Check out some of his best work below.

Related: Report: Pop Smoke Shot & Killed In Home Invasion

7 Songs That Prove Pop Smoke Was The Party Anthem Purveyor was originally published on 92q.com