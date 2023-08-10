Happy Birthday Rickey Smiley! Today, August 10th, he celebrates his 55th birthday!

Over the years, Rickey has become a household name for more reasons than a few. Not only has he lifted the spirits of millions for over 3 decades as a comedian, but he is known for giving incredibly inspirational messages on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and candidly on social media. Fans appreciate his authentic approach to tackling life’s challenges head on, and speaking truth about topics that are often swept under the rug.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

From the projects of Birmingham, Alabama to now, Rickey Smiley has come a long way! Throughout his career he has appeared in several classic movies, had a top rated docu-series (Rickey Smiley For Real), built a nationally syndicated radio show, earned an honorary doctorate degree, and so much more! Smiley’s contributions to his industry and the community forever cements legacy—and he is still going strong!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Related: Dr. Rickey Smiley Delivers 2023 Miles College Commencement Speech [WATCH]



In the words of Rickey Smiley, “your attitude determines your altitude.” So, let’s recap 8 lessons to live by from Rickey Smiley himself!

Related: Rickey Smiley Unleashed: “Your Attitude Determines Your Altitude”

Related: Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout is a Party You Don’t Want to Miss! [LISTEN]

Related: Rickey Smiley Shares Crys Speaks’ Powerful Words And Expounds Her Message [EXCLUSIVE]

8 Lessons to Live By From Rickey Smiley [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com