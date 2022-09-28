9 Songs That Unintentionally Caused Controversy

CLOSE

Even when they have the best of intentions, sometimes artists can come off as extremely offensive to the audience they’re trying to entertain.

You may have seen a few song-related controversies in recent times, including the viral “spaz” debate involving song lyrics by Lizzo and Beyoncé, respectively. However, a mishap when it comes to verbiage is only the tip of the iceberg when discussing some of the PR nightmares that’ve occurred throughout the history of commercial music releases.

More below on how Bey and Liz both avoided being labeled as an ableist due to their music, via Variety:

“The lyric was criticized as ableist and offensive on social media, and it even inspired an essay published on The Guardian in which writer Hannah Diviney wrote, ‘Beyoncé’s commitment to storytelling musically and visually is unparalleled, as is her power to have the world paying attention to the narratives, struggles and nuanced lived experience of being a Black woman… But that doesn’t excuse her use of ableist language.’

Beyoncé’s decision to remove the ableist lyric follows Lizzo’s decision to do the same. Lizzo used the same term in her song ‘Grrrls’ off her latest album, ‘Special.’ In the original track, Lizzo sang: ‘Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag/ Do you see this shit? I’m a spaz.’ The new version of the song finds Lizzo singing: ‘Hold my bag, bitch, Hold my bag/ Do you see this shit? Hold me back.’

‘Let’s make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,’ Lizzo wrote on social media while announcing the lyric change. The singer added that she was ‘proud’ to have taken the steps to ‘listen and take action.’”

Now, we’re not talking about the ones who meant to be offensive — N.W.A. couldn’t have been more intentional with the release of “F*ck Tha Police.” The songs highlighted below however received a far different reaction by the public than what was originally planned, either by way of taboo subject matter, both culturally and racially insensitive lyrics or metaphors that proved to be way too sexually suggestive.

For example, who would’ve thought “Kung Fu Fighting” would rile up such a race debate over the years?!

Take a look below at 9 unintentionally controversial songs throughout the years that had heads knocking as well as a few jaws dropping:

