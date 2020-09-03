Actor Sam Neill Switched Union Jack Flag To Aboriginal Flag On ‘Event Horizon’ Costume

Sam Neill, a veteran actor best known in his role as Dr. Alan Grant from the Jurassic Park franchise, found himself reminiscing on an earlier role thanks to an eagle-eyed fan. In the 1997 film Event Horizon, Neill, playing an Australian doctor, asked that the Union Jack be replaced with the Aboriginal Flag to reflect the hope for the future.

Event Horizon, which made its debut in 1997, starred Laurence Fishburne, Kathleen Quinlan, Joely Richardson, and was directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. The film was panned critically and didn’t perform well but has become something of a cult favorite among sci-fi and horror film buffs.

Twitter user @Jayfuz was the first to notice Neill’s Australian flag and its notable remix, noting the inclusion of the Aboriginal Flag in the uppermost left corner.

“Today I learnt: For the Sci-Fi Horror film ‘Event Horizon’ Sam Neill requested that the Australian flag on his character’s uniform remove the Union Flag from the corner & for it to be replaced with the Aboriginal flag, the way he thought it should look in 2047,” @Jayfuz wrote on Twitter this past Tuesday (September 1).

Today I learnt: For the Sci-Fi Horror film 'Event Horizon' Sam Neill requested that the Australian flag on his character's uniform remove the Union Flag from the corner & for it to be replacedwith the Aboriginal flag, the way he thought it should look in 2047. pic.twitter.com/S9L83aQKic — Jay | Y Ci Mawr ~ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Jayfuz) September 1, 2020

The tweet went viral immediately, getting the attention of Neill, who splits his time between his home in New Zealand, where he owns a winery, and also Australia.

“This is indeed so. And I wouldn’t do it any differently today,” Neill shared in his tweet.

This is indeed so. And I wouldn't do it any differently today . https://t.co/sz1guYVlM1 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) September 2, 2020

The Australian Aboriginal Flag was first introduced in 1971 after being designed by Harold Thomas, a descendant of the Luritja who is still with us today. In 1995, the flag was officially adopted by the island nation and flies over several official buildings there.

Sam Neill will be reprising his role as Dr. Grant in an upcoming Jurassic Park film due in 2021.

Photo: Getty

