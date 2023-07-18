All Lori Harvey’s Looks From Her St. Tropez Baecation With Damson Idris

CLOSE

Lori Harvey is living a fabulous vacation life with her man Damson Idris. And, of course, she is slaying looks while cruising on the French Riviera. Harvey is known for donning high-end fashions while attending celebrity-packed events or flying out to exotic places. Therefore, her current getaway chic wardrobe comes as no surprise.

Harvey is ringing in summer with her loved ones in St. Tropez, and she is taking the time to bless us with fashionable footage by snapping it up in chic vacation looks. From beach dresses to crop crochet jackets, the SKN By LH CEO is putting on an elegant vacation-style show, and we can’t get enough. Whether she’s giving us life while laid out on a yacht in all white, having a romantic dinner with her boo in a classy number, or shopping in a casual dress with her lovely mother, the model is bringing it – causing us to have all the vacation FOMO.

Jump in below to see what our girl is wearing while she frolics in the foreign sun with her gorgeous chocolate beau and reminds the entire internet that she’s the prize.

