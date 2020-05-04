All The Looks From The All-White ‘RHOA’ Virtual Reunion

The coronavirus pandemic landed smack dab in the middle of the season for some of our favorite reality TV shows — Real Housewives Of Atlanta included. While we were fortunate enough to get a full season of filming, the reunion, which is typically filmed while the series airs, had not been filmed yet. With networks adapting to strict social distancing orders, the reunion will go on…just a bit different how we’re used to. Kenya Moore first teased a still from the RHOA virtual reunion and her cast mates are following up with their lovely looks.
The ladies gave us season seven reunion realness with this all-white virtual affair with from each of their respective lavish Atlanta homes. While we’re used to seeing the ladies verbally spar it out on an elaborate Bravo set, their similar silver and sparkle home decor gave us the vibe we were all in the same place.
A clip from the reunion also dropped this weekend teased tension between Kandi and NeNe, and NeNe with everybody. Porsha kept it cute in loungewear but didn’t hesitate to turn up on Eva while checking her for talking sly about baby PJ.
We can expect the actual special to air Sunday, May 10 according to Porsha.
Get into the ladies’ looks, below:
1. Tanya In Chanel
Tanya took this simple creme silk gown with statement sleeve to the next level by pairing it with a gold Chanel belt and storybook hair.
2. Kandi Burruss Power Pantsuit
Kandi Burruss had to do her own glam for the virtual ‘RHOA’ reunion and its clear she’s used to beating her face and laying her own hair because sis looked flawless. Her cleavage-bearing top and bottom by Albina Dyla was accentuated by sultry hair and even more radiant skin.
3. Eva Marcille In Embroidery
Eva Marcille looked modelesque in a couture embroidered and beaded lace jumpsuit by Esé Azénabor Atelier. Eva is known for taking the most perfect picture in ANTM history and sis is still slaying the camera, even if her hubby Mike Sterling is the photographer.
4. Cynthia Bailey White Goddess
Cynthia Bailey gave us Grecian vibes in this shimmering and flowy white gown by Tarik Ediz. Is the recently engage reality TV star trying to give us a glimpse of how she’ll look in white when she walks down the aisle.
5. Porsha Williams Smooth In Silk
Porsha a.k.a “Quarantinah” donned a bejeweled crown and custom Grecian goddess loungewear by Beeombi. In her own words, “For the extra women out there, this extra b*tch right in the house. With a little Hennessey and Red Bull.”
6. Kenya Moore In White Sequins
Kenya Moore traded in her gown for a leg-bearing sequin number with statement bow on the shoulder. kandi also gave us a chiffon statement sleeve, so it was certainly on trend!