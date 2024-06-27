America’s Top 10 Addictions People Are Searching For Help With
A new study has revealed which addictions Americans are seeking help with the most.
Sabino Recovery, a leading addiction and mental health treatment facility in the US, analyzed Google Search data relating to America’s various vices, such as porn, gambling, and alcohol, to see what people are struggling with the most.
A total of 58 common addictions were run through Google Keyword Planner, using search term variations including, “[addictive activity] therapy”, “[addictive activity] recovery”, and “help with [addictive activity] addiction”.
Take a look at the list below to see America’s Top 10 Addictions People Are Searching For Help With.
1. Porn
In first place is porn, with an average of 30,749 searches per month nationwide from people seeking treatment or help in dealing with and managing the addiction.
“Porn addiction recovery” was found to be the most Googled term relating to this issue, with a staggering 14,849 searches per month on average across the country, while “porn addiction therapy” placing second, at 6,965 average monthly searches.
2. Alcohol
Second place goes to alcohol, with 9,057 searches on average per month across the country. “Alcohol addiction treatment” was found to be the most commonly searched phrase associated with alcohol addiction, with 2,748 monthly searches nationwide, on average.
3. Gambling
Gambling takes the third spot on the list, seeing an average of 6,128 searches per month nationwide by people seeking help with the issue. “Betting addiction treatment” was the phrase most searched for in relation to gambling addiction, at 2,644 searches on average per month across the country.
4. Opioids
Opioids are in fourth place, with an average of 5,761 monthly searches across the country by people seeking help with the issue. “Opiate addiction therapy” was the top-searched phrase relating to this specific addiction, accounting for 2,082 of the monthly average searches across the country.
5. Food
Food takes fifth place, which was found to have an average of 4,155 monthly searches nationwide relating to treatment and help on the topic. “Food addiction therapy” was the most searched term relating to food addiction, accounting for 1,380 of the total average monthly searches.
6. Marijuana
Marijuana in at sixth place, with 3,024 average monthly searches.
7. Video games
Video games rank in at seventh place, with 2,734 searches per month on average from people seeking help on the issue.
8. Shopping
In eighth place is shopping, which receives an average of 2,104 monthly searches regarding helping with and treating shopping addictions.
9. Social media
Social media takes ninth place on the list. On average, 1,488 searches are made across the country every month for help with various social media addictions.
10. Benzodiazepines
Rounding out the list in tenth place, seeing 1,430 monthly searches across the country for people seeking help with the issue are benzodiazepines.