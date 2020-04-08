And The Category Is…Face: Top Beauty Lewks Of The Week (4/5-4/11)

A beautiful face is about more than makeup. Whether it’s a bare face or a beat face (or something in between) to us at HelloBeautiful it’s all slaying! Now, we may also be under quarantine thanks to the coronavirus crisis, but these celeb women are fresh-faced, fabulous and fierce.
Take a look:
1. Tanisha LongSource:Instagram @tanishalong
BET’s “Bigger” star is a quarantine dream with all dis glow and dem plump juicy lips! Sis, what’s that gloss? We need to know! (ALSO: If you are looking for something to binge while on lockdown, “Bigger” IS IT!)
2. Megan Thee StallionSource:Instagram via @theestallion
Fresh off her savage Marie Claire cover shoot, the Texas rapper knows how to switch it up and give you a barely-here leak.
3. Shalom BlacSource:Instagram via @shalomblac
The 20-year-old beauty vlogger is giving us life and the dramatic eye we didn’t know we needed.
4. Naomi CampbellSource:Instagram via @naomicampbell
The supermodel and now YouTube talk show host may not play around the ‘Rona and suit up everywhere she goes, but she sure won’t let a crisis stop her from a beat and dewy face.
5. Justine SkyeSource:Instagram via @justineskye
Ma’am? This red lip though? In a pandemic? You better slay!
6. Tamera MowrySource:Instagram via @tameramowrytwo
Look who is back to work and all powdered and blushed down? Let’s see what The Real is talking about this week!