Angel Reese Becomes 1st Pro Athlete To Walk Victoria’s Secret Runway, Social Media Acts Thirsty

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show went down last night, and there were a ton of jaw-dropping models rocking barely-there lingerie strutting down the runway.

But the one who got the majority of praise online isn’t even a professional model, but one of the most pivotal women in the recent rise of the WNBA, and that’s Angel Reese.

Her presence was hyped up because she was the first-ever professional athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway, but even more so because she looked amazing doing it.

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She appeared several times, including once in a bra and panty set adorned with pink flowers throughout, accompanied by a floral scarf draped around her arms.

But, the one that contributed most to the social media chatter was when she wore a pink lace set, with a strategically ripped bedazzled tee to show off her bra. Then, when she turned to head backstage, she showed off the massive white wings attached to her back and her shape, which she said was important to display.

“Everybody looks different, but they’re all beautiful,” Reese told CNN ahead of the show. “(That’s) the inclusivity of being a Victoria’s Secret model and knowing that you can look beautiful in many different shades, sizes, lengths, heights — tall, short — you can be here.”

The inclusivity continued with plus-size models like Paloma Elsesser, Ashley Graham, Yumi Nu, and fellow professional athlete, Olympic gold medalist gymnast Suni Lee. Victoria’s Secret also included Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio to represent the trans community.

The lingerie giant even made a statement on women’s bodies by opening the show with a very pregnant Jasmine Tookes.

Reese also took the opportunity seriously, telling Zanna Roberts Rassi before the show that just like basketball, preparation is everything.

“It’s the same. You trust your work. I’ve been working with a modeling coach. I hired a modeling coach to perfect my walk. You can ask everybody here. I walked yesterday and it was together.”

See social media rallying around Reese’s runway debut below.

Angel Reese Becomes 1st Pro Athlete To Walk Victoria’s Secret Runway, Social Media Acts Thirsty was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14.