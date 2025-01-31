Angel Reese Makes History As She Bags Her Own McDonald's Meal
Angel Reese has nabbed yet another sponsorship deal, and she’s making history in the process. The WNBA sophomore has inked a deal with McDonald’s to become the next star to get their own meal at the Golden Arches. Starting Feb. 10, Reese becomes the first female athlete to get honored with her meal, dubbed The Angel Reese special, including a combo meal with a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese, medium fries, and a medium drink. In the press release, Reese remembers grabbing her childhood favorite of the McChicken sandwich and how the McDonald’s name is synonymous with any highly touted American basketball player because of the All-American Game, which is a rite of passage that also donates to McDonald’s nonprofit arm, the Ronald McDonald House. “McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All-American in 2020,” she remembers. “It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams.” For the past few years, it has been popular for stars to get their own limited-edition meals, including Saweetie, Cardi B, Travis Scott, J Balvin, and BTS. The meal will be available on the McDonald’s App, in restaurants, and at participating American franchises’ drive-thru while supplies last. Reese’s other partnerships include Reebok, where she’ll play a major role in growing the women’s basketball line, including Reese’s Pieces and Beats By Dre. All of those surely help her pay the steep rent she mentioned on social media, which we know is not the rookie salary WNBA players get paid. Thankfully, the current collective bargaining agreement expires in October 2025, and that $3 billion media rights deal looks promising. Look out for the Chicago Sky star’s second season to tip off this May. Social media haters have resorted to cracking jokes about the opportunity. See the reactions below.
