Another Jordan-Pippen Ring? Marcus Jordan Says Larsa Pippen Wedding Is “In The Works,” Social Media Reacts

Marcus, Michael Jordan’s son, and Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, are looking to take the next step in their relationship and get married.

TMZ caught up with the odd couple in West Hollywood earlier this week, and it appears things are getting pretty serious between them.

“Hey Marcus, I have a people’s question. What’s the possibility of a marriage happening between you and Larsa?” the paparazzi asked.

Jordan flashes a quick smile before saying, “We’re looking for a location.”

The cameraman presses further, asking if they’ve picked out a date for the nuptials, to which Jordan responds, “It’s in the works.”

TMZ also reported that Larsa appeared to be rocking an engagement ring during the brief encounter with Marcus, so things are indeed heating up.

The two first began sparking dating rumors last year when they were spotted cozying up on a beach in Miami.

Then, in February, Larsa appeared on the Tamron Hall Show, where she talked about hanging out with Michael Jordan while dating Marcus.

“I’ve recently been hanging out with them, but I don’t really want to talk about them,” Pippen told Hall. “I feel like it’s not about, you know, my parents or his parents — they’re all happy; our whole family’s fine.”

But the relationship hasn’t come without controversy because MJ and Scottie have been at odds for years over the latter’s portrayal in the ESPN documentary The Last Dance, which chronicled the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season as they attempted to cap off their second three-peat.

Marcus and Larsa also have a 17-year age gap, and she’s even fighting gold-digging rumors, given the MJ’s $2 billion net worth.

Marcus even had to quell Larsa’s concerns when Michael laughed and said “no” when the paparazzi asked if he approved of the pairing.

“I know my dad, and obviously my whole family, we’re so competitive, part of our DNA is to talk sh-t, it gets us going and gets us motivated. And when I saw it immediately, I thought, ‘He’s playing.’ He’s joking, he’s laughing. He’s just being playful, he’s a little lit, maybe off the Socorro [tequila],” Marcus said on their Separation Anxiety podcast

But despite all the drama, it appears a wedding is in sight. See how X is reacting to the pending ceremony below.

