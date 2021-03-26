AriLennox: Twitter Celebrates The Beautiful Ari Lennox On Her 30th Birthday

Ari Lennox has been the epitome of Beautiful Black Woman from the time she burst onto the scene, and it appears that she’s been celebrated for her stunning looks once more. Today is the Washington, D.C. native’s 30th birthday, and Twitter is going way up for her as it should.
Lennox has been keeping a lower musical profile these days, but the Dreavmille songstress has been steadily applying pressure via her Instagram page. It seems like every few months, folks are reminded of the Shea Butter Baby artist’s beauty although that, nor her artistry should ever be questioned.
Although Lennox hasn’t released much music of her own since last year, she has been active, appearing on Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales EP on the sultry track “On It” and shares her talent on the “Access Denied” track from Lucky Daye’s Table For Two EP. On both tracks, Lennox’s soul-stirring vocals are scene-stealing moments.
Across Twitter, folks are praising Ari Lennox for all the right reasons and we’ve got those reactions and some images below.
Happiest of Birthdays, Ari Lennox!!
folks saying people didn’t start noticing Ari Lennox until she lost weight???? my timeline always thought Ari was fine.. she took a social media break & came back even finer & the praise continued. Social media got selective memory tho.— Majesty Ria ✨ (@ToriNicksWho) March 26, 2021
Ari Lennox is the moment. pic.twitter.com/pSFRNSFqZf— KEITHAN (@iamKeithan) March 26, 2021
Anyways it officially Ari Lennox's birthday 🎈pic.twitter.com/UydcBPbBG3— Ari Lennox vocals (@AriLennoxvocals) March 26, 2021
Ari Lennox being an IG baddie instead of giving us new music pic.twitter.com/5eeHYP2jV0— Fiona Applebum says Block Shaun King 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) March 26, 2021
Still trying to understand why it took a frontal for y’all to appreciate Ari Lennox’s beauty... pic.twitter.com/puHqVBmKNJ— Peppa Mint (@addis13_mint) March 26, 2021
That tweet about everybody acting brand new on Ari Lennox just because she lost weight and started wearing wigs/lace fronts. Let’s talk about it. pic.twitter.com/CtSElsKMRq— Jazz ✨✨ (@urgirlyjazz) March 26, 2021
Can we all agree that Ari Lennox 😍♥️😩 pic.twitter.com/CAT6PYFCqI— Jeremy Cousar (@Jeremycousar) March 26, 2021
I'm not liking how everyone acting like Ari Lennox hasn't always been beautiful pic.twitter.com/tOt3dx76vL— Ny'yah (@beastboystofu) March 26, 2021
Honestly, this is the problem I’m having... bc Ari Lennox been it.. Y’all not finna reduce her to a lacefront pic.twitter.com/Dtwxd6Fi64— W.E.B. Du Homegirl (@youteedoee) March 26, 2021
Wow happy birthday to the beautiful and talented ARI LENNOX! A truly underrated soulful queen. She’s keeping a special sound alive in this current climate that I very much appreciate 💟 pic.twitter.com/BFfe5rp4cs— 💟🌻SAMI💟🌻 1 day limit (@samidot_) March 26, 2021
We need another Ari Lennox X J. Cole collab, Shea Butter Baby is a FUCKING CLASSIC pic.twitter.com/CD8y8F0zrc— Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) March 26, 2021
Happy birthday Ari Lennox, this video will live in my mind Rent Free FOREVER pic.twitter.com/5FtFtALY8g— Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) March 26, 2021
I don't like that y'all hyping up Ari Lennox now that she's wearing bundles and half naked on IG... She's been fine!— grizzle (@thegraceilana) March 26, 2021
Happy Birthday to Ari Lennox fine talented self 💕✨ pic.twitter.com/E890ec3qaK— 𝕥𝕚𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕒. 🧡 𝟜•𝟙𝟝 (@thetefactor) March 26, 2021