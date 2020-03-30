Ashanti is our Quarantine Qutie of the day. The queen of the 2000’s is at home social distancing and showing off them curves!

Listen Live

As many other celebrities, Ashanti has been vocal about people staying home to defeat the spread of the COVD-19. Many public figures have been doing IG Live performances to entertain their fans due to the cancellations on anything and everything at this moment. As we wait for the thumbs up to go outside and live again, lets appreciate Ashanti from a distance.

She still got it!

Related: Levi Jeans Challenge Has Girls Showing Off There ASSets [Photos]

Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out & Practicing Social Distance! [Photos]

Ashanti Is Social Distancing & Making It Look Sexy! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com