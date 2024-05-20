Listen Live
Ashanti Shuts Down the Met at RNB Fest 2024

Published on May 20, 2024

RNB Fest 2024 Recap

RNB Fest 2024 was one to remember. Philadelphia packed out the arena as Ashanti tore the stage down at The Met Philly.

As she is a just a short time away from expecting her bundle of joy, Ashanti make sure she was cute and comfortable during her set, wearing a bedazzled jumpsuit

Ashanti walked out to a standing ovation, She got the crowd ignited with her hit ‘Happy’. It wouldnt be an Ashanti show if we didnt get her hits from here Grammy-Award winning album Ashanti. She had everyone in the met singing word for word when she sang ‘Foolish’. As much as we were already enjoying the show, it was far from over. Ashanti changed outfits and came back out and gave the crowd more than what they paid for!

Everyone in the Met stood on their feet when Ashanti came back out to sing ‘Rain on me’. Ashanti pulled out all the stops on her set, From lighting and special effects, to pyro, Ashanti made sure her presence was to be felt and did not leave any fans disappointed

Ashantis performance was vibrant, soulful, and everything we needed in a headliner to close a show. Ashanti left with the crowd cheering her name wanting an encore. 

Check out some shots of Ashantis performance below!

Ashanti Shuts Down the Met at RNB Fest 2024  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

