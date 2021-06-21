Azealia Banks Snatched Candace Owens By Barely There Edges Over Juneteenth Jab

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If there was any hope that Candace Owens would relax her staunch views in honor of Juneteenth being signed into law by President Joe Biden, think again. The conservative pundit took to Twitter last week to slam the federal holiday celebrating the end of slavery, but Azealia Banks had all the time in the world to snatch Owens by the barely-there edges.

Last Thursday (June 17), Owens tweeted her disdain over Juneteenth and framed it with some of her requisite snark and critique of the Democratic Party.

“Juneteenth is soooo lame. Democrats really need to stop trying to repackage segregation. I’ll be celebrating July 4th and July 4th only. I’m American,” Owens wrote, garnering a number of replies under the tweet that was largely critical or dismissive of her jab.

Owens continued her rant, adding, “It took all of 2 years for Democrats to train black Americans to worship criminals like George Floyd, beg for violence on the streets via “defund the police” and to celebrate segregation in the form of “black Independence Day”. I just cannot comprehend the rampant stupidity.”

In conclusion, Owens finished that string of thought with, “Every single race has been enslaved at some point in human history. Africans are STILL enslaved today.

This is not a holiday. This is more emotional training from Democrats to see ourselves as somehow separate from America. Independence Day is July 4th. The end.”

Banks, having seen enough, wrote by way of a now-deleted Instagram post a response that went straight to the point and proved that the Harlem rapper has swift wisdom.

From Azealia Banks’ Instagram post:

According to this logic, on July 4, 1776, you would still be enslaved. Most likely on the verge of starvation due to all of America’s food supply having been prioritized for the war, while you hand sew American flags and struggle to wet nurse some depressed 24-year-old white widow’s sickly child until your nipples are chapped and dry. Whereafter, you will be whipped by her 80-year-old uncle for your own malnourishment and inability to produce milk, then sent to toil over a wood-burning stove — blistering your hands while forced to make a peasantly meal of biscuits and gravy.

Banks’ salvo continued in where she explained that if she held fast to the fact that she’s American despite slavery’s horrors that at the end of a grueling day of labor and rampant disrespect, Owens would then have to share a bug-infested bed of hay to sleep with a group of other slaves, then wished Owens a Happy Independence Day in the end.

Owens continued dumping on Juneteenth and folks on Twitter, confused by it all, jabbed back. We’ve got those reactions below.

