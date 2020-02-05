Baby Bumpin’ It: Jodie Turner-Smith’s Maternity Style Is Giving Us Life!

What’s not to love about Jodie Turner-Smith?
Sis, knows how to spill all the tea on Twitter (like she recently did during this year’s BAFTAs) and the Queen & Slim star isn’t afraid to let the hoteps know to leave her and her white Bae, Joshua Jackson, alone.
Then there is her impeccable style, which has only gotten better now that her growing baby bump is front and center. We have to say it, her maternity lewks are giving us LIFE!
While promoting the UK premiere of Queen & Slim on BBC’s Graham Norton Show, the 33-year-old mom to be finally beared her belly for the world to see. “#HereIsThatBumpYouveBeenAskingFor,” she wrote on Instagram.
#QueenAndSlim is out NOW in the UK, and you can celebrate with me by watching it and then tuning in to see me TONIGHT at 11:15pm on #GrahamNorton with my lover on the run aka Yung Uncle aka #DanielKaluuya as we chat shit on the red sofa with some other legends you might have heard of— #MargotRobbie, #JimCarrey, & #LewisCapaldi 🥰🥰🥰 SWIPE TO SEE MY LOOK 🤰🏿💁🏿♀️💅🏿 (full look in stories) #Glithenin #BunInTheOvenButMakeItFashun #HereIsThatBumpYouveBeenAskingFor
We’re not sure when her baby girl is due, but she says, they’re close: “I’ve just got a couple months left,” she told Norton. “I’m at the finish line, I think. Well not the finish line, but very close.”
Until then, we’re gonna bask in her maternity glow and style. Take a look:
Jodie is absolutely glowing alongside her husband, actor Joshua Jackson. She is radiant in this canary yellow Gucci gown that she wore to the 2020 BAFTAs. This halter look is perfection!
What’s not to love about this AKA-esque color combo? The green fur perfectly accentuates this bubble gum pink mini that is paired with these maroon tights and a Mary-Jane heel. You can’t get more classy than this.
This white silk Reem Acra slip halter is so damn regal and perfectly cradles her belly. Known for her ability to rock a choker, this gold one Jodie is wearing really sets this look off.
Sis is killing this skin-tight Body-Con black dress! Paired with the perfect Black long jacket and heels, this is 10s across the board.
Only Jodie can take a dress that looks like galactic blue tin foil on the hanger and transform it into high art.
Another Gucci ensemble, this cream-khaki-ish dress has the perfect belt placement to let her belly breathe. Tres chic!
At the AFI premiere of “Queen & Slim,” Jodie radiated in this Gucci dream, hiding her bump that she had to confirm to the public was even there.