Back To Reality! 8 Reality TV Shows That Need A Comeback

From the early days of Candid Camera that began airing in the late 1940s, to the current guilty pleasure that we’ve all come to know as Love & Hip Hop, America’s obsession with the idea of “reality television” is one that clearly dates back for decades.

Simon Cowell, the reality competition series guru that rose to fame as an American Idol judge before branching out to create The X Factor and Got Talent franchises, is now ready to bring the former series back to the U.S. once again in 2023.

…let the next Fifth Harmony be born!

When considering reality TV shows from the past that are deserving of a reboot, we can definitely think of more than a handful that kept us entertained by simply “keeping it real.” Of course, by keeping it real we mean giving us loosely-scripted scenarios that are only meant to imitate real life — no way you thought the Stevie x Joseline x Mimi love triangle was real! Regardless of the inability to spot real from fake, none of us can deny the sheer entertainment that comes from this specific type of programming.

Whether you like a show that ends with an elimination round every week, a documentary-style format that reflects our individual views on society or a hit rapper going house-to-house in search of cars to customize, chances are you’ve partaken in one of America’s guiltiest viewing pleasures. On the slight chance that Cowell is looking to bring back more than The X Factor, we put together a list of reality TV shows that many wouldn’t mind seeing on a returning fall lineup.

Keep scrolling to check out 8 late-but-great reality shows from the past that we think could use a revival. Let us know if you agree, or would rather just keep past programming in memory alone:

