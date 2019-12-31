Whew chile, we are almost at the finish line! We can finally bid 2019 farewell and usher in 2020. Let’s be clear, this year made all of us it’s bitch in some way but there were plenty of big things poppin too. Oh, and speaking of big things (pun intended), plus size women did their thing in 2019. While infighting, pushing for inclusion and visibility, and constantly defending Lizzo, plus size women managed to yet again give society the middle finger by unapologetically slaying every area of life, especially fashion.

The pretty for a big girl notion died several years ago when plus size women decided they were more than a pretty face. This was the precursor to what is now a curvy revolution that brought forth many fearless leaders like Gabi Gregg, Chante Burkett and Kristine Thompson; who were committed to promoting growth in the plus size community. Yeah, I know there are those that still frown on the visibility of plus size women in society but in the words of my girl Rapsody, I am wondering, “how a whole bunch of sheep can have opinions on a G.O.A.T(s).”

Yeah, I know you read the comments that plus comedianand some of you may agree. However, I with plus size women like Missy, Queen Latifah, Danielle Brooks and Lizzo flaunting their curves in everything from Gucci to FashionNova, I must disagree. The truth is, plus size women been it and just in case you have been under a rock that was under an even bigger rock, I am here to show you just how the curvy girls popped style in 2019.

Big Things Poppin! The Dopest Plus Size Fashion Bloggers Of 2019 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com