Black Hollywood showed up and showed out at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 4th. The gala took place at the LACMA exhibition “Painting in the River of Angels: Judy Baca and the Great Wall.” amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
This year Gucci introduced Gala guests to their Ancora Notte collection, the first eveningwear collection designed by Sabato De Sarno. De Sarno was the Gala Host Committee Chair and dressed any of the celebrities in attendance including Jodie Turner-Smith and her amazing sculpted body, Lenny Kravitz who also performed at the Gala, the stunning Lupita Nyong’o, and many more.
But that didn’t stop some of Hollywood’s biggest stars from coming out to support wearing gorgeous fashions from Gucci, Versace, YSL, and more high-end couture. See how Black Hollywood represented on and more below.
The post Black Hollywood Represented Fashion and Glamour at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala appeared first on Black America Web.
1. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci
2. A$AP RockySource:Getty
A$AP Rocky, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci
3. Lenny KravitzSource:Getty
Kravitz, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci
4. Niecy NashSource:Getty
Niecy Nash wearing Solace London attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci
5. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson wearing Raisa Vanessa attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci
6. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty
Yara Shahidi, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci
7. Cookie JohnsonSource:Getty
Cookie Johnson wearing Gucci attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci
8. Jodie Turner-SmithSource:Getty
Jodie Turner-Smith, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci
9. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo wearing Versace attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci
10. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty
Ava DuVernay, wearing Versace attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci
11. Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Getty
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, wearing Gucci, attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci
12. Laura HarrierSource:Getty
Laura Harrier, wearing YSL attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci
13. David OyelowoSource:Getty
David Oyelowo attends the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci